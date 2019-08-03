Technology News
loading

Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990

The new Garmin smartwatch is now on sale via all major online stores as well as select offline retailers.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 17:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990

It supports smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, automatic uploads, and more.

Highlights
  • Garmin Forerunner 45 also offers safety and tracking features
  • It supports sports apps for running, cycling, indoor track, etc.
  • The smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge

Refreshing its flagship 'Forerunner' series, US-based wearable major Garmin on Friday launched its "Forerunner 45" wearable in India for Rs 19,990. According to the company, the device is especially built for those who are planning to foray into the field of running or sports. The device can monitor daily steps, distance covered, calories burned, and even sleep. The built-in GPS acquires satellites quickly to track how far, how fast and where users run.

"Forerunner 45 is another significant addition to the existing forerunner collection. It is a marquee device when it comes to guiding beginners towards an athletic lifestyle. It aims to compel people to run and track their accomplishments, making running an experience in itself and not just a mere fitness activity," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India, said in a statement.

The device also pays attention to users' mental well-being with all-day stress monitoring and "Body Battery" energy and comes with an in-built 24/7 hour monitoring without the requirement of an additional strap.

“The Forerunner 45 is a quintessential watch for aspiring athletes, with an array of features for them to experiment with. This watch is your supportive ally for long runs and extensive workout sessions which will assist you in achieving a healthy lifestyle,” Garmin said in a statement.

Garmin says Forerunner 45 is available in Black and Lava Red colours via Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Paytm Mall, and several offline stores. Its offline availability will further expand over the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin, Garmin Forerunner 45
SpaceX Said to Be Eyeing Florida for Starship Rocket Launch
Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7
Honor Smartphones
Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI TVs with 4K Display Launched in India
  4. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  5. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  6. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  7. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  8. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  9. Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?
  10. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Phone With 64-Megapixel Camera Might Arrive Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Railways to Provide Free Video Streaming Service on Trains, at Stations: Report
  2. Samsung Teases the Arrival of a New Exynos Chipset on August 7
  3. Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,990
  4. SpaceX Said to Be Eyeing Florida for Starship Rocket Launch
  5. Realme X Now Available via Offline Retailers, Next Online Sale Scheduled for August 7
  6. Samsung, Microsoft Renew Partnership Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Event: Report
  7. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  8. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  10. Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.