Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7S, Fenix 7X Smartwatches With Real-Time Stamina Tool Launched

The retail price of the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Fenix 7S starts from $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,100).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 January 2022 21:02 IST
Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Fenix 7 series allow streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer

Highlights
  • The wearables have water resistance 10ATM certification
  • Garmin Fenix 7 sports 1.2-inch display
  • Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches have multi-LED flashlights

Garmin Fenix 7 series GPS smartwatches have been launched in the US, featuring touchscreens, colour displays and silicone straps. Like the previous Fenix models, the new series includes solar-enhanced models, and the smartwatches come in three models - Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and the premium Garmin Fenix 7X. The premium model in the series - Fenix 7X - is said to deliver a battery life of up to five weeks in smartwatch mode and up to five days in GPS mode. The wearables have a 10ATM water resistance certification as well. The new smartwatch range is designed to let users track activities including mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, snowboarding, rowing, and more. Garmin Fenix 7 series also have health and wellness tracking features including Realm-Time Stamina, wrist-based heart rate, respiration, sleep tracking, and stress tracking.

Garmin Fenix 7 series price, availability

Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, Garmin Fenix 7X are the available models in the new smartwatch lineup with options for standard (non-solar), Solar and Sapphire Solar Editions. The retail price of the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Fenix 7S starts from $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,100) and go up to $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,000). The price of Garmin Fenix 7X models starts from $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,000) to $999.99 (roughly Rs. 74,500).

Garmin Fenix 7 series specifications, features

The Garmin Fenix 7, Garmin Fenix 7S, and Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatches come with 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm cases sizes and (280 x 280 pixels) colour display. Garmin Fenix 7 sports a 1.3-inch display, while the Garmin Fenix 7S features a 1.2-inch display. The Garmin Fenix 7X model comes with a 1.4-inch display.

The new flagship smartwatches are built from materials like titanium and sapphire, with silicone straps. Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches pack a 5-button interface along with a touchscreen. The wearables have multi-LED flashlights as well.

New Garmin smartwatches are equipped with 32GB of storage. As mentioned, the solar-powered Garmin Fenix 7X models are said to deliver up to 5 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 5 days in GPS mode. The new Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches offer Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ANT+ Connectivity.

All Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches feature health and fitness modes including the Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress tracking. Additionally, there is a Body Battery feature, that tells users about their body's energy levels.

Apart from the golf courses and surf, snow features, Garmin has added a bunch of new features in the Garmin Fenix 7 series. Garmin has introduced the Real-Time Stamina tool in the new set of wearables that allows athletes to monitor and track exertion levels during activities.

Visual Race Predictor is another new tool that evaluates the progress of training based on the running history and overall fitness.

Recovery Time Advisor is a new health-related feature provided by Garmin in the new Garmin Fenix 7 series smartwatches. It analyses the intensity of training and stress, daily activity, and sleep to calculate the amount of rest needed to recover before another session begins. Daily Workout Suggestions give recommendations for workouts based on the current training load and fitness level.

Garmin Fenix 7 series support streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. Users can find new apps through the connect IQ Store On Device and install them over Wi-Fi directly from the watch.

Garmin Fenix 7S

Garmin Fenix 7S

Display Size 30mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2021, Samsung Close Second Amid Chip Shortage: Canalys
