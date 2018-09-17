NDTV Gadgets360.com

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Fitness-Focused Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 79,990

, 17 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Fitness-Focused Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 79,990

Highlights

  • Watch available online via Garmin store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  • It comes with GPS, music storage, and a wrist-based 'Pulse Ox' sensor
  • It lasts 18 days in smartwatch mode, 11 hours with GPS/ music enabled

Garmin India on Monday launched a multi-sport watch, the Fenix 5X Plus, at Rs. 79,990 in India. It will be available online via the Garmin store, apart from Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. Select offline stores will also stock the new smartwatch, including Chrome, Helios - The Watch Store, Just in Time, and Reliance Digital.

The fitness-focused smartwatch comes with an inbuilt GPS, music storage, and a wrist-based 'Pulse Ox' sensor to track blood oxygen saturation at higher altitudes. The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a scratch-resistant sapphire lens fitted with the company's "Chroma Display", featuring LED backlighting for better readability, the company said in a statement.

As for battery life, the company says the Fenix 5X Plus lasts 18 days in smartwatch mode, and 11 hours with GPS/ music enabled. The UltraTrac power-saver mode could extend battery life up to 64 hours. The watch also comes with support for smart notifications, automatic upload to Garmin Connect, a source for maintaining health and fitness data and options to personalise the device with apps.

"Garmin has launched this intelligent smart watch with maps, music and payment features, keeping in mind the needs of the adventurers who engage in long stretched activities. When using the smart watch users can travel light, the features in the watch bring convenience and fun to the user activities to make them memorable," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

To recall, the fitness-focused smartwatch was launched globally back in June this year, alongside the more affordable Fenix 5 Plus and Fenix 5S Plus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin, Garmin Fenix 5X Plus
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iOS 12 Release Date, Release Time, and How to Install on iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch
Pricee
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Fitness-Focused Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 79,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Catches Fire in Woman's Purse, Suit Filed: Report
  3. Amazon Pay EMI Is Now Available on Mobile: Here's How It Works
  4. Avengers: Infinity War Gets Hindi Re-Release in India in October
  5. OnePlus Says It's Making a Smart TV
  6. Samsung Said to Launch Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ in India This Week
  7. WhatsApp for Android to Get 'Swipe to Reply' Feature: Report
  8. iOS 12 Is Out Today at This Time, Here's How to Download and Install
  9. Honor 7X, Honor View 10 Updates Bring GPU Turbo Mode and More
  10. NES Controllers for Switch Exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online Members
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.