Garmin India on Monday launched a multi-sport watch, the Fenix 5X Plus, at Rs. 79,990 in India. It will be available online via the Garmin store, apart from Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. Select offline stores will also stock the new smartwatch, including Chrome, Helios - The Watch Store, Just in Time, and Reliance Digital.

The fitness-focused smartwatch comes with an inbuilt GPS, music storage, and a wrist-based 'Pulse Ox' sensor to track blood oxygen saturation at higher altitudes. The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a scratch-resistant sapphire lens fitted with the company's "Chroma Display", featuring LED backlighting for better readability, the company said in a statement.

As for battery life, the company says the Fenix 5X Plus lasts 18 days in smartwatch mode, and 11 hours with GPS/ music enabled. The UltraTrac power-saver mode could extend battery life up to 64 hours. The watch also comes with support for smart notifications, automatic upload to Garmin Connect, a source for maintaining health and fitness data and options to personalise the device with apps.

"Garmin has launched this intelligent smart watch with maps, music and payment features, keeping in mind the needs of the adventurers who engage in long stretched activities. When using the smart watch users can travel light, the features in the watch bring convenience and fun to the user activities to make them memorable," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

To recall, the fitness-focused smartwatch was launched globally back in June this year, alongside the more affordable Fenix 5 Plus and Fenix 5S Plus.