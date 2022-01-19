Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch was launched on Tuesday, The new Garmin smartwatch has three colour versions and all models come with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and offer up to 32GB of storage. Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a round dial. Garmin's new wearable has a 10ATM water resistance certification and it is said to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode. The new smartwatch has support for smart notifications. This enables users to check calls, messages, or social media notifications directly from the wearable when it is paired with a smartphone. Apart from basic health and fitness features, Garmin Epix Gen 2 also offers advanced features like PacePro, Real-Time Stamina, wrist-based heart rate, respiration, sleep tracking, and more.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 price, availability

Garmin Epix Gen 2 is offered in Black Titanium Sapphire, Slate Steel, and White Titanium Sapphire options. The Black Titanium Sapphire and White Titanium Sapphire come with a price tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 74,500), while the Slate Steel model costs $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

Garmin Epix Gen 2 specifications, features

As mentioned, the new Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED (416x416 pixels) touchscreen colour display. The wearable has support for Always-on Display. The casing of the wearable is made up of stainless steel or titanium. The entry-level Slate Steel model comes with Gorilla Glass DX protection while the other two get sapphire crystal material.

It offers Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, and ANT+ connectivity and works with both iOS and Android platforms. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a 10ATM water resistance certification as well.

The wearable has interchangeable straps with bands available in metal, leather, suede, and silicone. As mentioned, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 comes with health monitoring features such as wrist-based heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation and stress tracking, and offers Body-Battery functionality to tell users about their body's energy levels. The wearable provides a sleep score as well.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 comes with preloaded activity profiles for trail running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, and indoor climbing. It supports and tracks outdoor activities such as hiking, bouldering, climbing, mountain biking, skiing, surfing, jumpmaster, tactical, tennis, pickleball and more.

The smartwatch packs a free virtual personal trainer. The wearable prepares runners for race day with customised training plans from Garmin Coach. PacePro and Real-Time Stamina are the other training features offered by the smartwatch. They give daily workout suggestions.

For connectivity, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch has multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support for ensuring GPS positioning. It includes multiple sensors like a barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer and ambient light sensor.

As mentioned, Garmin Epix Gen 2 is said to deliver a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

Users can download songs on the watch with third-party music apps. It supports streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. Users can find new apps through the connect IQ Store On Device and install them over Wi-Fi directly from the watch. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 packs incident detection and assistance for emergency message alerts, and Garmin Pay for contactless payments.