Technology News
loading

Garmin Epix Gen 2 GPS Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Real-Time Stamina Feature Launched

The retail price of the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch starts at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 January 2022 12:09 IST
Garmin Epix Gen 2 GPS Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Real-Time Stamina Feature Launched

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch allow streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer

Highlights
  • Garmin Epix Gen 2 offers up to 32GB of storage
  • Garmin Epix Gen 2 sports 1.3-inch display
  • The wearable has support for Always-on Display

Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch was launched on Tuesday, The new Garmin smartwatch has three colour versions and all models come with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and offer up to 32GB of storage. Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a round dial. Garmin's new wearable has a 10ATM water resistance certification and it is said to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode. The new smartwatch has support for smart notifications. This enables users to check calls, messages, or social media notifications directly from the wearable when it is paired with a smartphone. Apart from basic health and fitness features, Garmin Epix Gen 2 also offers advanced features like PacePro, Real-Time Stamina, wrist-based heart rate, respiration, sleep tracking, and more.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 price, availability

Garmin Epix Gen 2 is offered in Black Titanium Sapphire, Slate Steel, and White Titanium Sapphire options. The Black Titanium Sapphire and White Titanium Sapphire come with a price tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 74,500), while the Slate Steel model costs $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

Garmin Epix Gen 2 specifications, features

As mentioned, the new Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED (416x416 pixels) touchscreen colour display. The wearable has support for Always-on Display. The casing of the wearable is made up of stainless steel or titanium. The entry-level Slate Steel model comes with Gorilla Glass DX protection while the other two get sapphire crystal material.

It offers Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, and ANT+ connectivity and works with both iOS and Android platforms. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 has a 10ATM water resistance certification as well.

The wearable has interchangeable straps with bands available in metal, leather, suede, and silicone. As mentioned, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 comes with health monitoring features such as wrist-based heart rate, respiration, Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation and stress tracking, and offers Body-Battery functionality to tell users about their body's energy levels. The wearable provides a sleep score as well.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 comes with preloaded activity profiles for trail running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, and indoor climbing. It supports and tracks outdoor activities such as hiking, bouldering, climbing, mountain biking, skiing, surfing, jumpmaster, tactical, tennis, pickleball and more.

The smartwatch packs a free virtual personal trainer. The wearable prepares runners for race day with customised training plans from Garmin Coach. PacePro and Real-Time Stamina are the other training features offered by the smartwatch. They give daily workout suggestions.

For connectivity, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch has multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support for ensuring GPS positioning. It includes multiple sensors like a barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer and ambient light sensor.

As mentioned, Garmin Epix Gen 2 is said to deliver a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 42 hours in GPS mode.

Users can download songs on the watch with third-party music apps. It supports streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. Users can find new apps through the connect IQ Store On Device and install them over Wi-Fi directly from the watch. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 packs incident detection and assistance for emergency message alerts, and Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Garmin Epix Gen 2

Garmin Epix Gen 2

Display Size 33mm
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garmin Epix Gen 2, Garmin Epix Gen 2 price, Garmin Epix Gen 2 Specifications, Garmin, Garmin Epix Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Shares Slide on 'Monumental Challenge' From Microsoft-Activision Gaming Deal
30 Percent of Bitcoin Supply Held at a Loss: Here's What It Means for BTC HODLers
Garmin Epix Gen 2 GPS Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Real-Time Stamina Feature Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  5. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Annual Plans in India: All Details
  7. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  8. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  9. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: 5 Reasons Why This Is the Company’s Biggest Deal Ever
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series May Sport Triple Rear Cameras, Leaked Renders Show
  3. Intel Set to Launch Energy-Efficient Chip for Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC on February 23
  4. Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Wipes His Memories in Ben Stiller-Directed Apple TV+ Series Out February 18
  5. Redmi Note 11 Alleged Codenames for Global Markets Tip Five Models in Upcoming Lineup
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Annual Plans Launched in India and Few Other Countries
  7. Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India
  8. Georgia Town Binds Residents in Holy Oath Against Bitcoin Mining as Power Crisis Plagues Region
  9. ExoMars Tests Landing Scenarios as September Launch inches close
  10. Anker Powerport Atom III Slim 65W GaN Charger With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com