Garmin Enduro has been unveiled with a solar charging lens that is touted to extend its battery life by up to 65 days. The new multisport smartwatch also includes customisable power management modes. For fitness tracking and training, Garmin Enduro comes with GPS support and offers a list of features, including VO2 Max for tracking cardiovascular fitness levels. The smartwatch also features a pulse oximetry sensor as well as a heart rate monitor. When connected with a Garmin inReach Mini satellite communication device, Garmin Enduro can also send and receive messages and allow users to share their location.

Garmin Enduro price, availability

Garmin Enduro price has been set at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 58,300) for the steel variant and $899.99 (roughly Rs. 65,600) for the titanium version. The smartwatch is available for purchase through the Garmin website in the US. Details about its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Garmin Enduro specifications, features

The Garmin Enduro smartwatch is specifically designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who participate in cycling, long races, and mountain trekking. The smartwatch has a solar charging lens called Power Glass that allows users to extend its battery life by harvesting the power of the Sun. A full charge on Garmin Enduro is claimed to deliver 70 hours in GPS mode that extends to 80 hours with solar capabilities. Users can also get up to 65 days of battery life on regular usage through solar charging support.

In addition to solar charging, Garmin Enduro includes proprietary features including VO2 Max and ClimbPro for enhanced training. The smartwatch also allows users to track their rest times when selecting the Ultrarun activity. Further, it includes a Mounting Biking feature that tracks mountain biking sessions along with grit and flow measurements.

Garmin Enduro also includes a Recovery mode that advises users about how long they should rest before beginning another workout — based on their sleep and wellness data. The smartwatch also includes Recommended Workouts for training guidance.

In terms of specifications, Garmin Enduro features a 1.4-inch sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with 280x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch includes support for global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) to offer GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo connectivity. It also includes an altimeter, barometer, and a 3-axis electronic compass. For wellness tracking, the smartwatch has an optical heart rate technology as well as a pulse oximetry sensor.

Garmin Enduro also comes with a 10ATM water-resistant design. Its steel version weighs 72 grams, while its titanium option is just at 58 grams. The smartwatch measures 51x51x14.9mm and is compatible with 26mm wrist bands.

There's a Smartwatch mode under which Garmin Enduro can last for up to 65 days. This can be extended to up to one year when using the inbuilt Battery Saver Watch Mode. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iPhone models and can be paired using the Garmin Connect app.

