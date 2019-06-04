Technology News

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India

If you’re a fan of Google’s Wear OS, this will interest you.

By | Updated: 4 June 2019 12:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India

The Fossil Sport is available in 41mm and 43mm case sizes

Highlights
  • The Fossil Sport runs Google Wear OS
  • The smartwatch is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
  • It is priced at Rs. 17,995 in India

Google's Wear OS, previously known as Android Wear, has had a rocky past. Initially launched as Google's united platform for smartwatches and other wearable devices, the platform has seen its popularity drop over the years as Samsung's Tizen-based Galaxy Gear series and Apple Watch series have gained more users. Nonetheless, some smartwatch makers continue to market watches on the Wear OS by Google platform. The latest in this list is the Fossil Sport smartwatch, which has been launched in India at Rs. 17,995.

The Fossil Sport was originally launched in November 2018, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, which was announced last year.

The new Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC was expected to breathe new life into the Wear OS smartwatch platform, but we haven't seen too many manufacturers continue to work with the wearable-optimised operating system from Google. Fossil is among the few brands to have launched a new Wear OS product in India, with the Fossil Sport going on sale in the country. The SoC is also said to offer better battery life, and the Fossil Sport has a claimed battery life of over a day, depending on usage.

The smartwatch is available in two case sizes - 41mm and 43mm - and allows for interchangeable watch straps (18mm and 22mm respectively). The Fossil Sport has a heart rate sensor, GPS, altimeter, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and microphone, and connects to a compatible Android or iOS smartphone using Bluetooth.

The new smartwatch is available to buy both online and offline through various channels, including major retailers and Fossil stores across the country. The smartwatch is a good option for buyers with Android smartphones, going up against the Samsung Gear lineup that is also compatible on a wide range of Android smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil, Fossil Sport Smartwatch, Wear OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Blaupunkt BH-21 Bluetooth Headphones With 24-Hour Battery Life, Turbo Bass Mode Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
Instagram Outage Hits Users Across the Globe
Honor Smartphones
Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Review
  2. Oppo, Xiaomi Tease Under-Display Selfie Camera Technology
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. Blaupunkt Launches New '24-Hour Battery Life' Wireless Headphones in India
  5. Apple Brings Several India-Centric Features to iOS 13
  6. Airtel Platinum Users to Get Free Zee5 Premium Subscription: How to Avail
  7. EMUI 9.1 Beta Testing for 14 Huawei, Honor Phones Goes Live
  8. It's Not Just You, Google Play Store Is Down for Many Users Worldwide
  9. OnePlus 7 Goes on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow
  10. Black Shark 2 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.