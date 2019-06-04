Google's Wear OS, previously known as Android Wear, has had a rocky past. Initially launched as Google's united platform for smartwatches and other wearable devices, the platform has seen its popularity drop over the years as Samsung's Tizen-based Galaxy Gear series and Apple Watch series have gained more users. Nonetheless, some smartwatch makers continue to market watches on the Wear OS by Google platform. The latest in this list is the Fossil Sport smartwatch, which has been launched in India at Rs. 17,995.

The Fossil Sport was originally launched in November 2018, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, which was announced last year.

The new Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC was expected to breathe new life into the Wear OS smartwatch platform, but we haven't seen too many manufacturers continue to work with the wearable-optimised operating system from Google. Fossil is among the few brands to have launched a new Wear OS product in India, with the Fossil Sport going on sale in the country. The SoC is also said to offer better battery life, and the Fossil Sport has a claimed battery life of over a day, depending on usage.

The smartwatch is available in two case sizes - 41mm and 43mm - and allows for interchangeable watch straps (18mm and 22mm respectively). The Fossil Sport has a heart rate sensor, GPS, altimeter, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and microphone, and connects to a compatible Android or iOS smartphone using Bluetooth.

The new smartwatch is available to buy both online and offline through various channels, including major retailers and Fossil stores across the country. The smartwatch is a good option for buyers with Android smartphones, going up against the Samsung Gear lineup that is also compatible on a wide range of Android smartphones.