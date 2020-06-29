Fossil has launched its Solar Watch in India in two dial options. As the name suggests, the watch is solar-powered, and the company claims that it can run for up to four months on a single charge. Notably, Fossil claims that the straps of the watch are made from approximately 16 plastic bottles. The company in a press note has also added this solar-powered Solar Watch is Fossil's first step towards creating products with more sustainable materials.

Fossil Solar Watch price in India

The Fossil Solar Watch will be offered in in 36mm and 42mm dial-options, both priced at Rs. 9,995. Both variants have only 1,754 pieces available to purchase globally, Fossil claims. Customers can buy this limited edition Solar Watch via Fossil India site or from select Fossil retail stores.

Additionally, Fossil says it will plant a tree for every Solar Watch purchase. It has partnered with EcoMatcher for the same. The buyers will be able to name the tree, check it is planted, and track its CO2 performance.

Fossil Solar Watch features

The Solar Watch by Fossil is not a smartwatch and offers regular wristwatch functionalities. The company states that the outer ring of the watch case acts as a solar panel, capturing light and converting it to energy using a solar cell beneath the dial. The Solar Watch requires nearly five hours to charge under full sunlight. To indicate low battery on the watch, the company states that it starts moving at two-second intervals instead of its normal one-second intervals - therefore, suggesting users to recharge the Solar Watch.

The watch is fully vegan that means that no animal by-products were used in the making of the Solar Watch, Fossil highlights. The Fossil Solar Watch comes with a black-coloured dial with five colourful strap options. The straps are available in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

The newly launched watch further comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant build.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.