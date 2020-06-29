Technology News
loading

Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale

Fossil Solar Watch can run for up to four months on a single charge.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 June 2020 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale

Fossil Solar Watch comes in two dial options

Highlights
  • The Fossil Solar Watch will released in 1,754 units of each variant
  • Its straps are made with roughly 16 plastic bottles
  • The Fossil Solar Watch is not made with any animal by-products

Fossil has launched its Solar Watch in India in two dial options. As the name suggests, the watch is solar-powered, and the company claims that it can run for up to four months on a single charge. Notably, Fossil claims that the straps of the watch are made from approximately 16 plastic bottles. The company in a press note has also added this solar-powered Solar Watch is Fossil's first step towards creating products with more sustainable materials.

Fossil Solar Watch price in India

The Fossil Solar Watch will be offered in in 36mm and 42mm dial-options, both priced at Rs. 9,995. Both variants have only 1,754 pieces available to purchase globally, Fossil claims. Customers can buy this limited edition Solar Watch via Fossil India site or from select Fossil retail stores.

Additionally, Fossil says it will plant a tree for every Solar Watch purchase. It has partnered with EcoMatcher for the same. The buyers will be able to name the tree, check it is planted, and track its CO2 performance.

Fossil Solar Watch features

The Solar Watch by Fossil is not a smartwatch and offers regular wristwatch functionalities. The company states that the outer ring of the watch case acts as a solar panel, capturing light and converting it to energy using a solar cell beneath the dial. The Solar Watch requires nearly five hours to charge under full sunlight. To indicate low battery on the watch, the company states that it starts moving at two-second intervals instead of its normal one-second intervals - therefore, suggesting users to recharge the Solar Watch.

The watch is fully vegan that means that no animal by-products were used in the making of the Solar Watch, Fossil highlights. The Fossil Solar Watch comes with a black-coloured dial with five colourful strap options. The straps are available in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

The newly launched watch further comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant build.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil Solar Watch, Fossil Solar Watch price in India, Fossil Solar Watch features
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  2. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  3. Fossil Launches Solar-Powered Watch in India, Now on Sale
  4. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  5. Alia Bhatt, 4 Others in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Bollywood Ki Home Delivery’
  6. Snap's Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 Glasses to Launch in India on July 4
  7. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  10. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
#Latest Stories
  1. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  2. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  3. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  4. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  5. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
  6. Jio Brings Free 2GB High-Speed Data Back for Select Users: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Rumoured to Launch Next Year at Around $830
  8. Amazon India Scraps Single-Use Plastic in Packaging Across Centres
  9. Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Chingari App Hits 25 Lakh Downloads on Google Play, But What Is It?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com