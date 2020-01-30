Technology News
Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With More Than 2 Weeks of Battery Life Launched in India

The Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 14,995, and is already on sale on Amazon India with no-cost EMI options and bank offers.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 14:06 IST
Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch With More Than 2 Weeks of Battery Life Launched in India

Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch is 3ATM water resistant

Highlights
  • Fossil Hybrid HR has an always-on display, heart rate monitoring
  • The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0, iOS 10, and above phones
  • Fossil Hybrid HR has a custom goal tracking, workout modes

Fossil has launched the Hybrid HR smartwatch in India. The round-dial smartwatch comes in varied dial and strap options, and is touted to offer more than two weeks of battery life. Key features of the hybrid watch include an always-on display, heart rate monitoring, real-time weather, call and text previews, and activity and sleep tracking. The hybrid design collaborates the mechanical hands with a full round read-out display to view incoming text messages, app alerts, weather updates, second time zone and more.

The Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 14,995, and is already on sale on Amazon India with no-cost EMI options and bank offers. Fossil has made available five options in different dials and leather, silicone and stainless steel straps to suit different genders and preferences. The smartwatch has a round dial, two mechanical hands, and a 27mm display area to show all the text alerts, step count, heart rate, time, and weather. It comes with features like heart rate monitoring, custom goal tracking, workout modes, auto-time selection, secondary time zone, music control, notification and app alerts, alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, find your phone, and more.

As mentioned, it is touted to offer more than two weeks of battery life on a single charge, and is compatible with iOS 10+ and above phones, and Android 5.0 and above phones. Users can pair the Hybrid HR using the Fossil Smartwatches app to view in-depth data and customise face dial. The smartwatch is 3ATM water resistant, integrates an accelerometer, and offers Bluetooth support. The company says that it takes about 50 minutes to fully charge the Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Fossil Hybrid HR, Fossil Hybrid HR Price in India, Fossil Hybrid HR Specifications, Fossil Hybrid HR Features, Fossil
