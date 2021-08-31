Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch 2021 lineup has been unveiled. The range comes in different styles and sizes and there's also a Michael Kors branded variant. These new smartwatches run on the old Wear OS 2 software and not the Wear OS 3 software that was introduced on the Galaxy Watch 4 range. Fossil promises Wear OS 3 update in 2022. The new Fossil Gen 6 range comes in 42mm and 44mm dial sizes and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4100+ platform.

Fossil Gen 6 price, sale

The new Fossil Gen 6 range is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,900). The stainless steel model is up for grabs for $319 (roughly Rs. 23,300). It is already up for pre-orders in the US with shipping expected to be sometime close to September 27. The wearables come in Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/ Purple options. There are varied silicone, leather, and stainless steel band options also listed on the US site, priced at $29 to $49 (roughly Rs.2,000 to Rs. 3,500). There is no clarity on when the Fossil Gen 6 range will launch in other international markets.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch specifications

As for specifications and design, the Fossil Gen 6 has a circular dial in 42mm and 44 mm dial sizes. There's 1GB RAM and 8GB storage on board and the smartwatch integrates a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) Color AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ platform that claims to offer 30 percent increased performance Fossil Gen 5 with faster app loading and lower power consumption. It supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and has a speakerphone and mic to enable call making and receiving ability. The magnetic charging dock is able to charge the smartphone by up to 80 percent in over 30 minutes. The battery life is said to last for over 24 hours in extended mode.

There's an integrated SpO2 sensor on the Fossil Gen 6 range to get estimated blood oxygen saturation measurements. There's also heart rate monitoring and built-in wellness apps that track your activity, monitor progress, and see the amount of calories burned. As mentioned, the lineup runs on Wear OS 2 and comes with Google Assistant support. The Fossil Gen 6 is 3ATM water resistant. Other features include social watch faces, calendar alerts, smartphone notifications, control for smart home devices, and more. Other connectivity options include GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi support.