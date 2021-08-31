Technology News
loading

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Range With Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Fossil Gen 6 range runs on the Wear OS 2 software.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 August 2021 11:47 IST
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Range With Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Fossil Gen 6 range is already up for pre-order on the company site

Highlights
  • Fossil Gen 6 has a a 1.28-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display
  • Fossil Gen 6 is 3ATM water resistant
  • Battery is said to last for over 24 hours in extended mode

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch 2021 lineup has been unveiled. The range comes in different styles and sizes and there's also a Michael Kors branded variant. These new smartwatches run on the old Wear OS 2 software and not the Wear OS 3 software that was introduced on the Galaxy Watch 4 range. Fossil promises Wear OS 3 update in 2022. The new Fossil Gen 6 range comes in 42mm and 44mm dial sizes and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4100+ platform.

Fossil Gen 6 price, sale

The new Fossil Gen 6 range is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 21,900). The stainless steel model is up for grabs for $319 (roughly Rs. 23,300). It is already up for pre-orders in the US with shipping expected to be sometime close to September 27. The wearables come in Smoke Stainless Steel, Brown Leather, Green Camo Grosgrain and Gold/ Purple options. There are varied silicone, leather, and stainless steel band options also listed on the US site, priced at $29 to $49 (roughly Rs.2,000 to Rs. 3,500). There is no clarity on when the Fossil Gen 6 range will launch in other international markets.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch specifications

As for specifications and design, the Fossil Gen 6 has a circular dial in 42mm and 44 mm dial sizes. There's 1GB RAM and 8GB storage on board and the smartwatch integrates a 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) Color AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ platform that claims to offer 30 percent increased performance Fossil Gen 5 with faster app loading and lower power consumption. It supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity and has a speakerphone and mic to enable call making and receiving ability. The magnetic charging dock is able to charge the smartphone by up to 80 percent in over 30 minutes. The battery life is said to last for over 24 hours in extended mode.

There's an integrated SpO2 sensor on the Fossil Gen 6 range to get estimated blood oxygen saturation measurements. There's also heart rate monitoring and built-in wellness apps that track your activity, monitor progress, and see the amount of calories burned. As mentioned, the lineup runs on Wear OS 2 and comes with Google Assistant support. The Fossil Gen 6 is 3ATM water resistant. Other features include social watch faces, calendar alerts, smartphone notifications, control for smart home devices, and more. Other connectivity options include GPS, NFC SE, and Wi-Fi support.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fossil Gen 6 (42mm)

Fossil Gen 6 (42mm)

Strap Color Black, Navy, Rose Gold, Pink, Grey, Pride Red, Steel Mesh
Display Size 42mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)

Fossil Gen 6 (44mm)

Strap Color Black, Brown, Blue, Brown Coco, Stainless Steel, Steel Mesh
Display Size 44mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil Gen 6, Fossil Gen 6 Price, Fossil Gen 6 Specifications, Fossil
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Getting New Features, Improvements With OxygenOS Updates
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Range With Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  4. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  5. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  8. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix India Now Supports UPI AutoPay for Recurring Payments
  2. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Range With Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Getting New Features, Improvements With OxygenOS Updates
  4. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch
  5. Smartphone Shipments Expected to Keep Growing as Emerging Markets Show Recovery: IDC
  6. Nigeria to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency 'eNaira' in Partnership With Bitt
  7. China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week
  8. Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022
  9. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability
  10. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com