Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch was launched on Wednesday, September 22. The new smartwatch will ship with Google's Wear OS 2 software but Fossil says it will be upgradable to Wear OS 3 software in 2022. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes in 42mm and 44mm dial sizes and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC. Fossil also mentions that this will be the first time its product will be unveiled in India and other markets simultaneously. The Fossil Gen 6 lineup was announced in the US in late August.

Fossil Gen 6 price in India, availability

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch price in India ranges from Rs. 23,995 to Rs. 24,995. As mentioned, the Fossil smartwatch comes in two variants — the 42mm dial variant and the 44mm dial variant. The smartwatch will be available for purchase via Fossil's official website, Amazon, and offline via select retail outlets starting September 27.

Interested customers can pre-book the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch on the official website starting September 25. It will be offered in four colour options for the 44mm dial variant and three colour options for the 42mm dial variant. The Fossil Gen 6 will be available to purchase in India at the same time as other markets. The smartwatch was unveiled in the US in late August.

Fossil Gen 6 specifications, features

Its 1.28-inch (416x416 pixels) colour AMOLED touchscreen with a 326ppi pixel density is housed in a circular dial in two sizes — 42mm and 44mm. As mentioned, it runs Wear OS 2 at the moment and Fossil has promised it will be upgradable to Wear OS 3 in 2022. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The processor is claimed to have a 30 percent gain in performance over its predecessor — the Fossil Gen 5 — with faster app loading and lower power consumption.

The functions of the buttons and dials on the Fossil Gen 6 can also be customised by the users. Additionally, users are offered seven styles for the smartwatch that comes with interchangeable straps.

Being a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 also comes with health monitoring features including an upgraded heart rate monitoring sensor that allows "continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy" and a new blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2) sensor. Other sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR, and ambient light sensor.

Connectivity options on the Fossil Gen 6 include Bluetooth v5 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE. The smartwatch is charged with a 4 pin USB with a magnetic puck and supports fast charging. It is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and has the ability to receive and make calls while it is connected to a smartphone. Additionally, it also comes with support for Google Assistant.

The battery life on the Fossil Gen 6 is said to last for more than 24 hours or multiple days if used with the Extended Battery Mode. Fossil also mentions that the smartwatch can be charged up to 80 percent in approximately half an hour. The smartwatch is also swimproof up to 3ATM (30 metres).

Spotify's Wear OS upgrade, that lets users download songs and podcasts on their smartwatches, is also available on the Fossil Gen 6.

