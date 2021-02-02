Technology News
loading

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India

Fossil Gen 5E is offered in Men and Woman styles with different colour options for the 44mm and 42mm size variants.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 February 2021 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India

Fossil Gen 5E features 3ATM water resistance

Highlights
  • Fossil Gen 5E comes with a 390x390 pixels resolution
  • Fossil Gen 5E features an Always-on AMOLED display
  • Fossil Gen 5E can run for more than 24 hours in Extended Mode

Fossil Gen 5E has been launched in India after making its debut in the US in October 2020. The Gen 5E is a toned-down version of the Fossil Gen 5 that launched in India in November 2019. The smartwatch features an AMOLED display and is powered by the now older Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC. It has features like quick charge, 3ATM water resistance, and heart rate monitoring. The Fossil Gen 5E is offered in multiple colour options.

Fossil Gen 5E price in India, availability

The Fossil Gen 5E is priced at Rs. 18,490 including GST and is available on the official website as well as Flipkart. The smartwatch is offered in Men (44mm) and Women (42mm) styles with multiple colour options for each. There are Silicone, Stainless Steel, Leather, and Stainless Steel Mesh strap options with the Fossil Gen 5E.

Fossil Gen 5E specifications, features

The Fossil Gen 5E from runs on Wear OS by Google. There are 44mm and 42mm size options and all variants carry the same specifications. The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Smoke Stainless Steel comes with 5ATM water resistance while the rest feature 3ATM water resistance. The Gen 5E features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display that has a 390x390 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 328ppi. The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of storage.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate sensor. In Extended Mode, Fossil says the battery can last for more than 24 hours. With quick charging, the Gen 5E can be charged to 80 percent in 50 minutes. There are multiple battery modes including Daily Mode, Extended Mode, Time Only Mode, and Custom Mode.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Fossil Gen 5E comes with Google Fit and can track activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio levels and more. You get an Always-on display and thousands of watch faces as well.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil, Fossil Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 5E price, Fossil Gen 5E specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail

Related Stories

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  3. Amazon Introduces New Programme to Reduce Monthly Instalments on Phones
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  9. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
  10. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
#Latest Stories
  1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Release Date Set for May 14, Priced at Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One
  2. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL Image Sensor With 200-Megapixel Resolution
  3. BSNL Cinema Plus Service Launched With Access to OTT Platforms Including SonyLIV, Zee5 at Rs. 129 a Month
  4. Nokia 8.3 5G Receiving Android 11 Update in Phases
  5. Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI Programme Launched to Offer Easy Smartphone Upgrades to Prime Members
  6. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail
  8. Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Downloaded 600,000 Times in Hours After Myanmar Coup
  9. Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes
  10. Apple Tops Fortune’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies List for 14th Consecutive Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com