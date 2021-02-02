Fossil Gen 5E has been launched in India after making its debut in the US in October 2020. The Gen 5E is a toned-down version of the Fossil Gen 5 that launched in India in November 2019. The smartwatch features an AMOLED display and is powered by the now older Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC. It has features like quick charge, 3ATM water resistance, and heart rate monitoring. The Fossil Gen 5E is offered in multiple colour options.

Fossil Gen 5E price in India, availability

The Fossil Gen 5E is priced at Rs. 18,490 including GST and is available on the official website as well as Flipkart. The smartwatch is offered in Men (44mm) and Women (42mm) styles with multiple colour options for each. There are Silicone, Stainless Steel, Leather, and Stainless Steel Mesh strap options with the Fossil Gen 5E.

Fossil Gen 5E specifications, features

The Fossil Gen 5E from runs on Wear OS by Google. There are 44mm and 42mm size options and all variants carry the same specifications. The Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch Smoke Stainless Steel comes with 5ATM water resistance while the rest feature 3ATM water resistance. The Gen 5E features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display that has a 390x390 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 328ppi. The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of storage.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate sensor. In Extended Mode, Fossil says the battery can last for more than 24 hours. With quick charging, the Gen 5E can be charged to 80 percent in 50 minutes. There are multiple battery modes including Daily Mode, Extended Mode, Time Only Mode, and Custom Mode.

In terms of fitness tracking, the Fossil Gen 5E comes with Google Fit and can track activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio levels and more. You get an Always-on display and thousands of watch faces as well.

