Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatches With Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Processor Launched

Fossil Gen 5E models comes in 44mm size for men and 42mm size for women. There are seven different colour options to choose from.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 October 2020 11:19 IST
Fossil Gen 5E models have Always-on displays

Highlights
  • Fossil Gen 5E price starts at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,200)
  • The smartwatch models are offered in a stainless steel body
  • Fossil Gen 5E come with untethered GPS

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch models have been launched and come as slightly toned down versions of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch models. There are two different styles in the new models and each of them is offered in multiple colour options. You get the smartwatch models in both 42mm and 44mm sizes. The Fossil Gen 5E models runs on Wear OS by Google and all of the options start at the same price. They are all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor.

Fossil Gen 5E models price

The Gen 5E (42mm, 44mm) models by Fossil come in in two styles, Men and Women, and multiple colour options – Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Silicone, Gen 5E Smartwatch Brown Leather, Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Stainless Steel, Gen 5E Smartwatch Two-Tone Stainless Steel, Gen 5E Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh, Gen 5E Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, and Gen 5E Smartwatch Blush Silicone. All the Fossil Gen 5E models start at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

The smartwatch models are currently up for pre-order and will start shipping in the US from November 3. As of now, Fossil has not shared information on international availability and pricing for the Gen 5E models.

Fossil Gen 5E models specifications, features

The Fossil Gen 5E runs on Wear OS by Google. All the models carry the same specifications with different seizes and colour options. The Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Silicone, Gen 5E Smartwatch Brown Leather, and Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Stainless Steel are offered in 44mm size and stainless steel body. The remaining four options come in 42mm size and stainless steel body. Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Silicone comes with 5ATM water resistance whereas the Gen 5E Smartwatch Brown Leather and Gen 5E Smartwatch Black Stainless Steel come with 3ATM water resistance. All the four options designed for women come with 5ATM water resistance.

Fossil Gen 5E inline fossil

Fossil Gen 5E features multiple battery modes

The Gen 5E models has a single button on the right, and offers touch and voice inputs. Powering the smartwatch models is the now outdated Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. You get 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage in each model. The 1.19-inch AMOLED display has a 390x390 pixels resolution and pixel density of 328ppi. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, GPS, LTE, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate sensor.

Fossil says the battery can last for more than 24 hours in Extended Mode and the smartwatch models can be charged to 80 percent in 50 minutes. You get Always-on display and thousands of watch faces. They can track activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more. The Fossil Gen 5E models comes with Google Fit for activity tracking and offers multiple battery modes including Daily Mode, Extended Mode, Time Only Mode, and Custom Mode.

The Fossil Gen 5E models show notifications, come with a built in speaker and mic to answer calls, allow you to control music, make contactless payments, and control your smart home devices.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Fossil Gen 5E (42mm)

Fossil Gen 5E (42mm)

Strap Color Rose Gold-Tone, Blush
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Womens
Fossil Gen 5E (44mm)

Fossil Gen 5E (44mm)

Strap Color Black, Brown
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Mens
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

