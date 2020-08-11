Technology News
loading

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch to Get a Wellness App That Tracks Sleep, Workouts Easily

The health features will be a part of a new Wear OS update for Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 August 2020 15:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch to Get a Wellness App That Tracks Sleep, Workouts Easily

The update will include health features like sleep tracking and measuring cardio workouts

Highlights
  • Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch will get new health features
  • It will allow users to track sleep and measure cardio workouts
  • According to reports, it will be rolled out starting August 19

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is going to get a Wellness app that will include health features like sleep tracking and measuring cardio workouts. These features will be a part of a Wear OS update that Fossil announced on its website, and is expected to roll out to Fossil Gen 5 users starting August 19, as per reports. This Fossil Wear OS smartwatch had launched globally in August last year, and reached the Indian market in November.

Fossil teased the Wellness app through its website, saying that the update would include sleep tracking and have an enhanced cardio tracker. A report by Engadget said that the Wellness app would be able to track your workouts using half as much battery usage. Additionally, the updated cardio tracker will be able to estimate your VO2 max – a score that tracks your endurance during workouts that is key for training for the 2021 Olympics. According to the report, the update for the Fossil smartwatches will start rolling out from August 19.

Engadget report further notes that that the phone apps on Fossil Gen 5 would get avatars for contacts and quick access to key tools. It would also get new battery modes, including custom profiles for things like working out and an extended mode that would help it reach 24 hours of up time.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch was launched globally in August last year, and reached India in November. The smartwatches come with a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, and an ambient light sensor. Fossil Gen 5 also includes some preinstalled apps like Spotify, Noonlight, and Nike Run Club. The device also features swimproof speakers that offer users the ability to make and receive phone calls.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil Gen 5, Fossil Gen 5 update, Wear OS
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Realme 5G Device With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Revealed in Weibo Leak

Related Stories

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch to Get a Wellness App That Tracks Sleep, Workouts Easily
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  2. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  3. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  6. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  8. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 Next Month: Report
  9. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  10. Ceres Dwarf Planet Is an ‘Ocean World’ With Salty Water Underground
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Faces Preliminary Investigation by French Data Privacy Watchdog CNIL
  2. Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth Speaker With 6 Hours Battery Life, 10W Output Launched in India
  3. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch to Get a Wellness App That Tracks Sleep, Workouts Easily
  4. Realme 5G Device With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Revealed in Weibo Leak
  5. Android TV Gets Google Play Instant Support to Let Users Try Apps Without Installing
  6. iQoo 5 BMW Edition May Launch Alongside Regular iQoo 5 on August 17
  7. Infinix Zero 8 With MediaTek Helio G90 SoC Spotted in Google Play Listing; Teaser Video Leaked
  8. Facebook Has Not Shared ‘Evidence’ of serious international crimes in Myanmar: UN Investigator
  9. Unannounced Realme RMX2151 and RMX2176 Phones Surface Online, Specifications Tipped
  10. Apple Abused Mobile Apps Market Dominance Through App Store: Russian Watchdog FAS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com