Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is going to get a Wellness app that will include health features like sleep tracking and measuring cardio workouts. These features will be a part of a Wear OS update that Fossil announced on its website, and is expected to roll out to Fossil Gen 5 users starting August 19, as per reports. This Fossil Wear OS smartwatch had launched globally in August last year, and reached the Indian market in November.

Fossil teased the Wellness app through its website, saying that the update would include sleep tracking and have an enhanced cardio tracker. A report by Engadget said that the Wellness app would be able to track your workouts using half as much battery usage. Additionally, the updated cardio tracker will be able to estimate your VO2 max – a score that tracks your endurance during workouts that is key for training for the 2021 Olympics. According to the report, the update for the Fossil smartwatches will start rolling out from August 19.

Engadget report further notes that that the phone apps on Fossil Gen 5 would get avatars for contacts and quick access to key tools. It would also get new battery modes, including custom profiles for things like working out and an extended mode that would help it reach 24 hours of up time.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch was launched globally in August last year, and reached India in November. The smartwatches come with a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, and an ambient light sensor. Fossil Gen 5 also includes some preinstalled apps like Spotify, Noonlight, and Nike Run Club. The device also features swimproof speakers that offer users the ability to make and receive phone calls.

