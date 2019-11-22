Fossil this week launched its Gen 5 smartwatches in the Indian market. To recall, the series of Wear OS by Google smartwatches were launched globally in August this year. The smartwatches come with a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, and an ambient light sensor. The series is supposedly designed to offer better functionality for iPhone users and many of the changes were made based on customer feedback.

Fossil Gen 5 price in India

The Fossil Gen 5 price in India starts from Rs. 22,995. The smartwatches are available for purchase from Fossil India's website, Fossil retail stores, and other retail partners. As we mentioned, they were launched globally in August.

"There has been focus on the integration of health and wellness with wearable technology for some time now and at Fossil, we see a great opportunity to provide a smartwatch for the design conscious consumer looking for a perfect blend of style and utility," Johnson Verghese, Vice President and Managing Director Fossil India said in a statement.

Fossil Gen 5 features

The Fossil Gen 5 features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display housed inside a 44mm dial. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs Wear OS by Google. The Gen 5 features a crown and two push-buttons, which can be customised to launch any app.

The smartwatches come with four different battery modes, including ‘Daily', ‘Custom', ‘Time-only' and ‘Extended', and promises up to 36 hours of battery life and up to a week of standby time in clock mode.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches will come with a series of auto-installed apps, music streaming service, Spotify, peace of mind and safety app, Noonlight, and Nike Run Club. Additionally, the device features swimproof speaker that offers users the ability to make and receive phone calls.