Technology News
loading

Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS by Google Smartwatches Launched in India, Start From Rs. 22,995

Fossil Gen 5 features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display housed inside a 44mm dial. The smartwatches are powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 20:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS by Google Smartwatches Launched in India, Start From Rs. 22,995
Highlights
  • Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches are available in a 44mm case size
  • The smartwatches feature 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM
  • Fossil Gen 5 said to offer better functionality for iPhone users

Fossil this week launched its Gen 5 smartwatches in the Indian market. To recall, the series of Wear OS by Google smartwatches were launched globally in August this year. The smartwatches come with a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, and an ambient light sensor. The series is supposedly designed to offer better functionality for iPhone users and many of the changes were made based on customer feedback.

Fossil Gen 5 price in India

The Fossil Gen 5 price in India starts from Rs. 22,995. The smartwatches are available for purchase from Fossil India's website, Fossil retail stores, and other retail partners. As we mentioned, they were launched globally in August.

"There has been focus on the integration of health and wellness with wearable technology for some time now and at Fossil, we see a great opportunity to provide a smartwatch for the design conscious consumer looking for a perfect blend of style and utility," Johnson Verghese, Vice President and Managing Director Fossil India said in a statement.

Fossil Gen 5 features

The Fossil Gen 5 features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display housed inside a 44mm dial. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs Wear OS by Google. The Gen 5 features a crown and two push-buttons, which can be customised to launch any app.

The smartwatches come with four different battery modes, including ‘Daily', ‘Custom', ‘Time-only' and ‘Extended', and promises up to 36 hours of battery life and up to a week of standby time in clock mode.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches will come with a series of auto-installed apps, music streaming service, Spotify, peace of mind and safety app, Noonlight, and Nike Run Club. Additionally, the device features swimproof speaker that offers users the ability to make and receive phone calls.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fossil, Fossil Gen 5, Smartwatches, Wear OS by Google, Wear OS, Fossil India
Razorpay Launches Payments Solutions for Freelancers, Unregistered Business
Honor Smartphones
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS by Google Smartwatches Launched in India, Start From Rs. 22,995
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched In India
  2. Tesla Unveils Electric Pickup Truck, Futuristic Design Ignites Controversy
  3. Delete WhatsApp Unless You're Cool With Surveillance, Telegram Founder Says
  4. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  5. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  7. Vivo U20 First Impressions
  8. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Inside Apple’s iPhone Software Shakeup After Buggy iOS 13 Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Razorpay Launches Payments Solutions for Freelancers, Unregistered Business
  2. Minecraft Earth Early Access Now Live in India for Android, iOS With New Game Content
  3. Telegram Founder Durov Says Delete WhatsApp If You Don't Want Your Photos, Messages Public
  4. Google Docs Gets Smart Compose in Beta, Improved Grammar Suggestion and Spelling Autocorrect Coming Soon
  5. Tesla Suffers Broken Glass Mishap During Chaotic Cybertruck Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11 5G Variant Said to Feature 25W Fast Charging; Leak-Based Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  7. Oppo Developing Its Own Chip Called Oppo M1: Report
  8. Xiaomi Building Its Own Factory for 5G Phones: Report
  9. Fortnite Save The World Mode Introduces Dungeons, New Heroes, and Mythic Weapons
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Now Receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 6, Brings the Ability to Disable Zen Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.