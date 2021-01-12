Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch has been launched at CES 2021. The latest watch in Fossil's Gen 5 series is powered by the Snapdragon 3100 SoC and has a 1.3-inch touchscreen inside a 45mm case. The Fossil Gen 5 LTE works on the Verizon network with an Android phone and can be used to make and receive calls and texts. Two other smartwatches, the Michael Kors Access Gen 5E in two versions — MKGO and Darci — and the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR in 42mm and 38mm sizes, have also debuted alongside the Fossil Gen 5 LTE.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE price, availability

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,600) in the US. You can pre-order the smartwatch, which will ship around January 20 and be available in the US starting this spring. It has 1GB RAM + 8GB storage and is offered in Black Silicone and Blush Silicone colour variants.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch will be available in India 2022 onwards.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE features

The Google Wear OS smartwatch by Fossil has four battery modes — Daily , Extended, Time only, and Custom. It features a 1.3-inch, Always-On display housed inside a stainless steel case. The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, has heart rate and activity monitoring features, and can be used with Google Fit. It has GPS and uses an e-SIM, which is currently exclusive to the Verizon network.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE can integrate with your car and even remotely start the engine of some Toyota cars. It has 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth, and Google Pay in select markets. As per Fossil, the smartwatch has a swimproof speaker.

Michael Kors Access Gen 5E

The Michael Kors Access Gen 5E smartwatch has also been introduced at CES 2021. The MKGO version is priced in the US at $250 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and the Darci version is priced at $350 (roughly Rs. 25,700). The Michael Kors Access Gen 5E Darci smartwatches will be available in India March 2021 onwards, priced at Rs. 25,995.

While the MKGO version has an aluminium case and a silicone strap, the Darci version comes with a stainless steel case and a seven-link bracelet.

Based on the Fossil Gen 5E platform, the smartwatch has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC. It has a speaker and a mic, which can be used to receive calls when connected to a smartphone, although it doesn't have LTE. The Michael Kors Access Gen 5E smartwatch has NFC that enables it to work with Google Pay.

It has multi-day battery modes, sleep tracking, and an optimised activity tracker that lets you track the health readouts you want. It also has a cardio fitness tracking that shows an estimation of cardio fitness using resting heart rate and user biometrics to display an approximated overall fitness level over time.

Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR

Fossil's Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch comes with an e-ink display. It is priced at $195 (roughly Rs. 14,300) in the US, comes in two case sizes — 42mm and 38mm — and will be offered in five styles. The smartwatch is said to go on sale on January 26 in the US. The Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch will be available in India April 2021 onwards and retail for Rs.14,495

Besides the e-ink display, the watch also has physical watch hands. You can customise the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch by uploading your own style, choosing the alerts you want to see most, and assigning functions to buttons. You can have one-on-one or group fitness challenges with friends using real-time progress tracking on the smartwatch.

Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR can track steps, caloric burn, heart rate, sleep, and distance via connected GPS. It also has automatic workout detection. The battery of the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR is said to last for two weeks on a single charge. It also supports fast charging. You can access your smartphone's notifications and control music from the watch.

