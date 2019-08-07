Technology News
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Speaker, Extended Battery Life Launched

The new smartwatch is based on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform

7 August 2019
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Speaker, Extended Battery Life Launched

The Fossil Gen 5 is available in different colours and finishes

Highlights
  • The Gen 5 has a built-in speaker and promises better battery life
  • It also has 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM
  • The Gen 5 goes on sale in the US from August 26

Fossil has remained one of the few watch makers that continue to make Wear OS-based smartwatches and now, it's launched the Gen 5 smartwatch. The new model features twice the onboard storage from the previous model, adds a built-in speaker, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. The Fossil Gen 5 is currently available for pre-order in the US and EMEA regions and will go on sale on August 26. Fossil simply states that the Gen 5will be “coming soon” to APAC regions. The Fossil Gen 5 is priced at $295 (roughly Rs. 20,320). 

The Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS by Google smartwatch is available in a 44mm case size and features a circular design, with a case thickness of 12mm. You can choose from different finishes for the case and watch straps, depending on the model you pick. Some of the new additions compared to Gen 4 include a built-in speaker inside the watch, so you can hear incoming alerts and even answer calls straight from the watch. The Gen 5 also features custom battery modes for the first time, which promises up to 36hrs of battery life and up to a week of standby time in clock mode. There's also 8GB of internal storage instead of 4GB, for storing more music, while the RAM is also now 1GB.

Similar to the Fossil Sport we recently reviewed, the Gen 5 features a crown and two push-buttons, which can be customised to launch any app. It runs on Wear OS by Google and features the current Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. Sensors include an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, heart rate, NFC, and GPS. The watch is also swim-proof up to 30 metres.

The new model is supposedly designed to offer better functionality for iPhone users and many of the changes were made based on customer feedback. “As a direct result of consumer feedback, we're incredibly excited to be able to offer our first-ever proprietary apps that offer an extended battery life and increased iPhone compatibility, which is always top-of-mind with our consumers around the globe,” said Steve Evans, EVP, Fossil Group.

