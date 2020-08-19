Technology News
Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Images Leaked, Tipped to Come With Voice Controls

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense are expected to come with GPS support and water resistance.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 August 2020 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture

Fitbit Sense may come with ECG/EKG functionality

Highlights
  • Fitbit Sense may come in two colour options
  • Fitbit Versa 3 said to have removed the physical button
  • Fitbit-Google deal has hit another snag

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense smartwatch models are expected to be unveiled later this year and now, images of the two have reportedly been leaked. The leaked images show some of the design changes that are said to be part of the upcoming smartwatch models. The images also hint at some of the specifications that can be expected from the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense. While Google's deal with Fitbit keeps getting delayed, the latter appears to be continuing with its product launches.

As per the set of images shared by WinFuture, Fitbit seems to have tweaked the button design on Versa 3 and Sense from the Fitbit Versa 2. The button on the previous generation smartwatch was more prominent, but it looks like the rumoured Fitbit Versa 3 has a more subtle button in the same location. A report by 9to5Google mentions that it is just a divot in the casing that could be a touch and/or pressure-sensitive area like the one found on the Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4.

The images also hint at some of the specifications including voice controls, location/GPS, and water resistance. The icons for these can be seen on the under-side of the watch, below the charging mechanism. Further, the Fitbit Sense image shows a fourth icon of a heart indicating the support for heart rate monitoring. However, 9to5Google points out that both the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense will come with heart rate monitoring. So, the icon on the Fitbit Sense could suggest the presence of ECG/EKG functionality.

The Fitbit Sense may come in two colour options, as per the images. The Fitbit Versa 3 images, on the other hand, show only one colour - black. As of now, Fitbit has not shared any information on the Fitbit Versa 3 or the Fitbit Sense; however, 9to5Google claims that the new smartwatch models are expected later this year.

In other news, the Google-Fitbit deal hit another snag as the European Union regulators opened an in-depth investigation into Google's plan to buy Fitbit.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense
Vineet Washington
