Fitbit Versa 2 was launched by the global wearables brand in India on Monday. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 20,999, and is available across offline retailers such as Croma, Helios, Landmark, and Reliance Digital. It is also available on Amazon India. When announcing the availability, Fitbit also said that its fitness subscription – Fitbit Premium – is now also available in India, priced at Rs. 819 per month and Rs. 6,999 per year.

Apart from the Fitbit Versa 2, the company has also launched the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition in India, priced at Rs. 22,999. It is available in Navy and Pink with a Copper Rose aluminium case, as well as Smoke with a Mist Grey case. On the other hand, the Fitbit Versa 2 will be available in Black with a Carbon case, Petal with a Copper Rose aluminium case, and Stone with a Mist Grey case. The company says that accessories for the smartwatch will be available ranging from Rs. 2,999 to Rs. 3,499.

As we mentioned, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is available online in the country via Amazon India, alongside the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition. while its Fitbit India Online Store is also stocking both models of the smartwatch.

To recall, the Fitbit Versa 2 was launched globally back in August, which was also when the company unveiled the Fitbit Premium subscription service. In terms of specifications, Fitbit Versa 2 is equipped with a swim-proof design and an on-device microphone. It brings more convenience to users with Spotify expanding music options, the company said in a statement.

As for Fitbit Premium, it is a paid subscription service in the Fitbit app that uses unique data to deliver Fitbit's most personalised experience with actionable guidance and coaching to help one achieve health and fitness goals. It includes nine guided health and fitness programmes that help a user to get more sleep, wake up energised, increase activity and more.

