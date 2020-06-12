Technology News
Fitbit Working to Add Google Assistant Support, Versa 2 May Get It First: Report

The code of the latest version of the Fitbit app seems to suggest that Google Assistant support for the Fitbit Versa 2 is in the works.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2020 18:44 IST
Fitbit Working to Add Google Assistant Support, Versa 2 May Get It First: Report

Google’s Fitbit acquisition is pending regulatory approval

Highlights
  • Google Assistant integration was spotted in Fitbit Android app
  • Several strings of Google Assistant code were spotted
  • Versa 2 is likely the first Fitbit smartwatch to get the support

Fitbit is reportedly working on bringing Google Assistant support to its wearable lineup. This new development comes during the ongoing confusion surrounding the Google's Fitbit deal. If true, Fitbit will be the first third-party wearable company to integrate Google Assistant into its devices. While Google Assistant has been integrated into various devices – from Chromebooks to smart speakers – it still hasn't been integrated into a third-party smartwatch. Code inside the latest version of the Fitbit app seems to suggest that Google Assistant support for the Fitbit Versa 2 is in the works.

9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the Fitbit Android app on Google Play store, and the code suggests that the company is preparing to integrate Google Assistant support. The code inside the app has strings to activate Assistant in a similar manner as that of Alexa. Fitbit's Versa 2 already supports Amazon's Alexa integration, and is equipped with a microphone as well for registering voice commands. The code also reveals a trio of XML files that clearly reference at how Google Assistant will be introduced, including its boarding on to the device and its teaser.

The report further adds that app strings detail on how ‘you can only have one active assistant at a time and you can always switch to another provider.' This means that Google Assistant will be added without removing Alexa. The report says that Fitbit is likely to introduce Google Assistant first on the Versa 2 smartwatch. The wearable doesn't have a speaker that means that while voice commands will be accepted, answers can only be read through the smartwatch interface. There is also no hotword support that means a physical button will need to be pressed to activate Google Assistant.

Google announced to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion in November last year. However, the deal has been pending regulatory approval ever since, and an official announcement hasn't been made yet.

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Excellent app
  • Looks
  • Swim-proof
  • Bad
  • Proprietary charger
  • Lacks in-built GPS
  • Overpriced
  • Weak app ecosystem
  • Poor battery life with always-on display enabled
Read detailed Fitbit Versa 2 review
Strap Color Black, Stone, Emerald, Petal, Bordeaux
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: Google, Fitbit, Google Assistant, Fitbit Versa 2
Tasneem Akolawala
Best TV Under Rs. 20,000: The Best Budget TVs You Can Buy in India Right Now (June 2020 Edition)

