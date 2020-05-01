Technology News
loading

Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report

Fitbit is reportedly working with Doki Technologies for a smartwatch for kids.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 May 2020 17:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report

Fitbit launched Ace 2 fitness band last year for children above 6 years

Highlights
  • Doki Technologies is known for its smartwatches for kids
  • Fitbit reportedly acquired Doki Technologies for this project
  • Google reportedly knew about the development

Fitbit is reportedly developing a new 4G smartwatch that is solely aimed at children. The rumoured smartwatch is speculated to include "safety tracking features" along with video calling and voice calling options. Although the company has its Ace series of smartwatches for children, these models lack cellular connectivity for always-on tracking and communication. Moreover, the Fitbit Ace series is more oriented towards fitness and lacks safety tracking features such as GPS tracking. It was also reported that the 4G-enabled smartwatch for children will be launched later this year.

According to a report by Engadget citing a source close to the matter, Fitbit, in order to develop this smartwatch, acquired Hong Kong-based Doki Technologies that is known for its kid-friendly wearables. Doki Technologies' smartwatches feature video and voice calling options as well as GPS tracking system. Notably, Doki smartwatches also come with proprietary "Doki SIM" that offers unlimited data in over 50 countries for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 760) per month. The report, however, added that it is unclear whether these features will be included to the rumoured Fitbit wearable for kids.

The report further added that both Fitbit and Doki Technologies did not comment on the development (neither the two companies denied the development). Although the Fitbit's acquisition of Doki Technologies is not officially announced, as spotted by the publication on the Hong Kong Companies Registry, Doki's director is now listed as "Andrew Paul Missan," who is also Fitbit's Executive Vice President. Notably, the Hong Kong-based company on their website has stated that they will shut operations from July 1.

If Fitbit is indeed working on a smartwatch as stated in the report, the development will give Fitbit an edge over its competitor, especially in kid's wearable market. Last year, Fitbit launched the Ace 2 Fitness Tracker that came with fitness tracking features but had no safety-related options. Additionally, Ace 2 comes with sleep tracker, 5 days of battery life, and several kids mode.

The report also speculates that with the Fitbit-Doki Technologies deal, the American fitness wearable company will also be able to penetrate the Chinese kid's wearable market, where the product is largely popular. The report further claimed that Google, which last year announced its plans to buy Fitbit, knew about the Fitbit-Doki development. Currently, the US Justice Department is reviewing plans by Alphabet-owned Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crores).

Meanwhile, last month, a report by 9to5Mac claimed that Apple is working on a Kids Mode in watchOS 7. The report stated that Apple with this Mode will allow parents to connect more than one Apple Watch to their iPhone. This will enable the parent to control activities on their children's Apple Watch. Similarly, the company is looking at a "SchoolTime" feature in the upcoming watchOS that will allow parents to manage apps during school hours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Doki Technologies, Smartwatch, Smartwatch for kids
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  6. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  7. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
  8. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  9. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  10. LG Opens Bookings for G8X ThinQ, Other Products With Cashback Offers in Tow
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
  2. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  3. Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
  4. ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points
  5. Google Duo for Android May Ditch the Need for Phone Numbers for Calls
  6. Amazon Extends Work From Home Regime Till October 2
  7. Apple, Huawei Boost Market Share, as First-Quarter China Smartphone Shipments Fall: Canalys
  8. Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 13 Percent in Q1 2020 Due to Pandemic, Q2 Could Be Worse: Research
  9. Robots on Hand to Greet Japanese Coronavirus Patients in Hotels
  10. D2h to Offer Cashback to Recharge Other Users’ Accounts, Introduces Ramzaan Combo Channel Pack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com