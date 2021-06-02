Technology News
Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Get Google Assistant Voice Support, SpO2 Monitoring Improvements With OS Update

Fitbit devices can now receive audio responses from Google Assistant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 June 2021 17:17 IST
Photo Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 3 (pictured) and Fitbit Sense update also makes SpO2 monitoring easier to access

Highlights
  • Fitbit Versa 3, Sense now provide high, low heart rate notifications
  • The smartwatches now have better SpO2 monitoring
  • Fitbit Versa 3, Sense OS update makes it easier to change watch faces

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense and are getting a new OS update that will let its users hear audible responses from Google Assistant. Alongside, the update will help the Fitbit smartwatches access SpO2 information more easily, get low and high heart rate notifications, easier watch face switching, and new celebrations for meeting goals. An earlier update to the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense added support for Google Assistant, but the responses were limited to text. Fitbit hasn't provided information regarding the firmware version of the update nor has it provided any information on the regions receiving the update.

Through a blog post, Fitbit announced that Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense and are receiving an OS update that will bring audio responses from Google Assistant to the fitness wearables. Along with these audio responses, Google Assistant will also provide textual responses to users' queries and commands as before. Notably, audio responses are optional and can also be turned off. Fitbit has a support webpage detailing how to connect the Assistant with the wearables.

Additionally, Fitbit will now let users access the SpO2 monitoring information from more places in their smartwatch. Users can now view their blood oxygen level information of the past week from the on-wrist Today dashboard, along with the SpO2 watch faces and from within the Health Metrics dashboard. Premium subscribers can view and interpret their past month's data on the Health Metrics dashboard.

Fitbit Versa 3 will also provide users with high or low heart rate notifications. The smartwatch will monitor heart data 24x7 and will send a notification if the heart rate crosses the threshold set by users. Along with the notification, Fitbit also gives users the option to take a survey within the Fitbit that help them better understand their heart rate data. This was already available for Fitbit Sense users.

Furthermore, the OS update also makes it easier to change watch faces without leaving the main screen. "Simply press and hold the clock face for a few seconds to open the Clocks app to choose from a selection of your favourite clock faces," explains the blog post. There are also new on-wrist celebrations to keep users motivated to achieve their goals more often.

Satvik Khare
