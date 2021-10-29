Technology News
Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update Brings Status Indicators, Outdoor Exercise Mode

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will now be able to tell if Sleep or Do Not Disturb modes are enabled right from the watch face.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 October 2021 16:25 IST
Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 exercise modes now include kayaking and skiing

Highlights
  • Fitbit OS 5.3 brings new exercise modes
  • New update brings bug fixes for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3
  • New status indicators will display at the top of the watch face

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users are getting a new software update that brings some new features to the wearables including status indicators. The Fitbit OS 5.3 update brings status indicators on the smartwatch that will let users know when the device's battery is critically low right on the watch face. Users will also know when Do Not Disturb (DND) or Sleep Mode settings are on. Similarly, a new indicator will show when the watch isn't connected to the smartphone. Additionally, the update also brings a new exercise mode, usual improvements, and bug fixes for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch models.

Fitbit announced the rollout of its Fitbit OS 5.3 for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 via its community forum.

Fitbit Sense, Fitbit 3 OS 5.3 update changelog

The latest status indicators will show at the top of the watch face for three seconds when the display is turned on and disappear after. Users can also swipe right to see the icons at the top of the quick settings menu. Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users can turn these indicators on or off by navigating to Settings > Display and toggling Status Indicators.

Fitbit has also added new exercise modes in the Exercise app for its Sense and Versa 3 smartwatch models. These can now track outdoor activities like kayaking, skiing, and more. Additionally, the update includes bug fixes and improvements.

The update for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 started rolling out from Wednesday, October 29 in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a select number of users will be receiving the update. Users are recommended to update the firmware version on their Fitbit wearables while it has a strong Wi-Fi connection and. Also, Fitbit OS 5.3 requires the latest version of the Fitbit app installed on your phone or tablet.

You can update Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 wearables from the Fitbit app. Once you open the app, select your profile from the top left corner, then select your device image. If the update is available, a pink Update button will appear, tap on it.

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 were unveiled in August last year. Fitbit Sense features EDA sensor for stress management, an Always-on AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring with ECG app, among other features. Fitbit Sense price in India is Rs. 21,999.

Fitbit Versa 3 features in-built GPS, PurePulse 2.0, a built-in speaker, and support for virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Fitbit Versa 3 price in India is Rs. 12,750.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit OS 5.3 update, Fitbit OS 5.3 update features, Fitbit
Nithya P Nair
Paryavaran Saathi Chatbot Launched by Delhi Government to Boost Citizen Participation in Fighting Pollution

