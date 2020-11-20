Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 are getting the Fitbit OS 5.1 update that will add support for Google Assistant to the smartwatches. The update is rolling out in the US and will expand to more countries soon. It will now have support for Alexa as well. Fitbit OS 5.1 also brings improvements to blood oxygen-monitoring features, audible replies for Alexa users, and additions to the calling features. With the update, Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 Android users will be able to respond to text messages with voice-to-text commands as well.

Announcing Fitbit OS 5.1, the company said in a press release that the update will provide users with tools that will help them better understand and take control of their health and wellness.

Fitbit OS 5.1 will let Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 premium members track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and see their average in the Fitbit app without having to use a specific SpO2 clock face. Fitbit will also offer seven new blood oxygen clock faces in the app gallery by the end of the year. The company noted that its free, signature SpO2 clock face has more than a million downloads from the Fitbit app gallery since its launch in September.

With Google Assistant, Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will be able to set alarms, start workouts, control smart home devices, get answers, and more via voice commands. The replies will be visible in text format on the smartwatch. You will have to link your Google and Fitbit accounts to use the feature.

Meanwhile, Google is currently in the process of acquiring Fitbit.

Google Assistant is rolling out to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 in the US as of now, but will expand to devices in India, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK by the end of this year, with English language support only. Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 in Belgium, Canada (French), Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland will receive support for Google Assistant only in early 2021.

Amazon Alexa on Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3, too, is receiving an update that will let users receive audible replies. Google Assistant will also receive the capability for audible replied in the first half of 2021, as per Fitbit.

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will also be able to take hands-free Bluetooth calls to voicemail and control the volume without reaching out to a phone.

