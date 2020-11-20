Technology News
Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 Get Google Assistant Support, Better SpO2 Monitoring With Fitbit OS 5.1 Update

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 Android users will be able to respond to text messages with voice-to-text commands.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 20 November 2020 15:49 IST
Fitbit Versa 3, along with Fitbit Sense, is getting additions to call features with Fitbit OS 5.1

Highlights
  • Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 are getting Alexa audible reply support
  • Fitbit OS 5.1 update is rolling out in the US
  • Seven new SpO2 clock faces will be available by the end of the year

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 are getting the Fitbit OS 5.1 update that will add support for Google Assistant to the smartwatches. The update is rolling out in the US and will expand to more countries soon. It will now have support for Alexa as well. Fitbit OS 5.1 also brings improvements to blood oxygen-monitoring features, audible replies for Alexa users, and additions to the calling features. With the update, Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 Android users will be able to respond to text messages with voice-to-text commands as well.

Announcing Fitbit OS 5.1, the company said in a press release that the update will provide users with tools that will help them better understand and take control of their health and wellness.

Fitbit OS 5.1 will let Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 premium members track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and see their average in the Fitbit app without having to use a specific SpO2 clock face. Fitbit will also offer seven new blood oxygen clock faces in the app gallery by the end of the year. The company noted that its free, signature SpO2 clock face has more than a million downloads from the Fitbit app gallery since its launch in September.

With Google Assistant, Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will be able to set alarms, start workouts, control smart home devices, get answers, and more via voice commands. The replies will be visible in text format on the smartwatch. You will have to link your Google and Fitbit accounts to use the feature.

Meanwhile, Google is currently in the process of acquiring Fitbit.

Google Assistant is rolling out to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 in the US as of now, but will expand to devices in India, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK by the end of this year, with English language support only. Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 in Belgium, Canada (French), Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland will receive support for Google Assistant only in early 2021.

Amazon Alexa on Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3, too, is receiving an update that will let users receive audible replies. Google Assistant will also receive the capability for audible replied in the first half of 2021, as per Fitbit.

Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will also be able to take hands-free Bluetooth calls to voicemail and control the volume without reaching out to a phone.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit, Google Assistant, Fitbit OS 5.1
Tanishka Sodhi
