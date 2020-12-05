Fitbit Sense smartwatch users having issues with ECG functionality can reportedly get replacements from the company. The issue seems to be hardware-related and according to the company, only affects a small number of users that it said it has contacted. A user shared on the Fitbit forum, an email received from the company that says a “hardware issue with your device that could affect its ability to work properly”. While the email does not explain what the issue is, Fitbit reportedly confirmed that it was related to ECG feature.

Fitbit Sense was launched in August and is the first smartwatch from the company to come with ECG functionality. Now, as per a report by The Verge, Fitbit has shared that due to some hardware issue, the ECG app on less than 900 Sense models can display an “inconclusive” result during readings. The company also shared that future Sense smartwatch models or any other Fitbit device have not had and will not have this issue.

In a reported statement to 9to5Google, Fitbit said, “We have found an issue in a very limited subset of our initial Fitbit Sense shipments — a few hundred devices globally — that could cause the ECG App to default to an ‘Inconclusive' result during readings. We are able to identify the impacted devices upon set up and are immediately reaching out to these users to provide them with a new replacement device free of charge.”

The company is said to be contacting affected users and one of the Fitbit Sense users shared an email from the company on the official forums. “We identified a hardware issue with your device that could affect its ability to work properly. Please return the device to us. We'll provide you with a prepaid return label. To ensure the best possible Fitbit experience, we're providing you with a replacement free of charge. Please keep all original accessories, such as your charging cable and band. You'll receive a replacement device only,” the email reads.

Fitbit Sense recently got Fitbit OS 5.1 update with support for Google Assistant and improvements to blood-oxygen monitoring features.

