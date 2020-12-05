Technology News
loading

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Users Getting Replacements for Hardware-Related ECG Issue: Report

Fitbit Sense was launched in August and comes with ECG functionality. It recently received Fitbit OS 5.1 update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 December 2020 17:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Users Getting Replacements for Hardware-Related ECG Issue: Report

Fitbit Sense is priced at Rs. 26,699 in India on Amazon

Highlights
  • Fitbit Sense reportedly facing ECG related hardware issue
  • The company is said to be issuing replacements for affected users
  • Fitbit Sense was launched in August

Fitbit Sense smartwatch users having issues with ECG functionality can reportedly get replacements from the company. The issue seems to be hardware-related and according to the company, only affects a small number of users that it said it has contacted. A user shared on the Fitbit forum, an email received from the company that says a “hardware issue with your device that could affect its ability to work properly”. While the email does not explain what the issue is, Fitbit reportedly confirmed that it was related to ECG feature.

Fitbit Sense was launched in August and is the first smartwatch from the company to come with ECG functionality. Now, as per a report by The Verge, Fitbit has shared that due to some hardware issue, the ECG app on less than 900 Sense models can display an “inconclusive” result during readings. The company also shared that future Sense smartwatch models or any other Fitbit device have not had and will not have this issue.

In a reported statement to 9to5Google, Fitbit said, “We have found an issue in a very limited subset of our initial Fitbit Sense shipments — a few hundred devices globally — that could cause the ECG App to default to an ‘Inconclusive' result during readings. We are able to identify the impacted devices upon set up and are immediately reaching out to these users to provide them with a new replacement device free of charge.”

The company is said to be contacting affected users and one of the Fitbit Sense users shared an email from the company on the official forums. “We identified a hardware issue with your device that could affect its ability to work properly. Please return the device to us. We'll provide you with a prepaid return label. To ensure the best possible Fitbit experience, we're providing you with a replacement free of charge. Please keep all original accessories, such as your charging cable and band. You'll receive a replacement device only,” the email reads.

Fitbit Sense recently got Fitbit OS 5.1 update with support for Google Assistant and improvements to blood-oxygen monitoring features.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Sense ECG issue
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Chrome OS 87 Brings Tab Search in Browser, Battery Information for Bluetooth Headphones to Chromebooks

Related Stories

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Users Getting Replacements for Hardware-Related ECG Issue: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix India is Free for Two Days Starting Today: Details Here
  2. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  3. Moto G9 Power to Launch in India on December 8, Company Confirms
  4. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  5. Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini to Launch in India in December
  6. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Security Patch Update
  7. Google’s Co-Head of Ethical AI Timnit Gebru Says She Was Fired for Email
  8. iPhone 11 Users Facing Touchscreen Issues Can Get Free Service from Apple
  9. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Users Getting Replacements for Hardware-Related ECG Issue: Report
  2. Google Chrome OS 87 Brings Tab Search in Browser, Battery Information for Bluetooth Headphones to Chromebooks
  3. Nokia 5.4 Spotted on US FCC Listing With Quad Rear Cameras, Dedicated Google Assistant Button
  4. Google AI Researcher Timnit Gebru’s Exit Sparks Ethics, Bias Concerns
  5. US Not Extending TikTok Divestiture Deadline, But Talks to Continue: Sources
  6. iPhone 11 Users Facing Touchscreen Issues Can Get Free Display Replacement from Apple: How to Check Eligibility
  7. Netflix India is Free for Two Days This Weekend, StreamFest Begins Today: How to Watch
  8. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  9. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  10. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com