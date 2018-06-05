Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fitbit Says It Has Sold 1 Million Versa Smartwatches

 
05 June 2018
Fitbit Says It Has Sold 1 Million Versa Smartwatches

Global wearable brand Fitbit announced that it has shipped over one million units of its Fitbit Versa smartwatch that was launched earlier this year, priced at Rs. 19,999 and made available for purchase in April.

The health and fitness-focused Versa smartwatch comes with a long battery life and a "female health tracking" feature that has reached over 2.4 million users already, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"With Fitbit Versa, we are delivering on our promise to offer a true mass appeal smartwatch with engaging new features," said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

"Our new female health tracking feature further demonstrates the value our users see in being able to get a more comprehensive look at their overall health and wellness, in a single place, in a way that other available cycle tracking tools cannot," Park added.

The "female health tracking" feature that helps track women's menstrual cycle is available on Android, iOS, and Windows.

"Fitbit continues to see growth in apps and clock faces built for Fitbit OS. Through its software development kit (SDK), more than 18,000 developers have joined the Fitbit developer community and over 900 apps and clock faces have been built," the company claimed.

Fitbit Versa is available at global retail stores and online in Black, Grey, and Peach colour variants alone with aluminium cases.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition is available at Rs. 21,999 in Lavender colour with Rose Gold aluminium case and Charcoal colour with Graphite aluminium case, each with an extra Black classic band.

Further reading: Wearables, India, Fitbit, Fitbit Versa
