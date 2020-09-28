Technology News
loading

Fitbit OS 5.0 for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches Won’t be Released For Earlier Models

Fitbit OS 5.0 was exclusively developed for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 September 2020 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fitbit OS 5.0 for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches Won’t be Released For Earlier Models

OS 5.0 has been developed exclusively for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3

Highlights
  • Fitbit OS 5.0 has been launched
  • It has been developed exclusively for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3
  • OS 5.0 includes changes in UI and navigational updates

Fitbit OS 5.0 has been launched for Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. Fitbit's latest software comes with changes in user interface (UI) and navigational updates, but will only be available for the above mentioned smartwatches, for which it was exclusively developed. Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 were launched in August and are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 26,499, respectively. The company's old smartwatches, including the Versa 2, are not eligible for the SDK 5.0 software.

Fitbit OS 5.0 features

Fitbit OS 5.0 is the company's biggest and most impactful smartwatch update since the launch of Fitbit Ionic in 2017, as per Fitbit.

“Fitbit OS 5.0 has been developed exclusively for Versa 3 and Sense, and there are no plans to bring this to older devices. Fitbit OS 5.0 includes UI enhancements and new experiences that are optimized for the new custom display and speaker on Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3,” stated the company in a blog post.

The latest navigation update in OS 5.0 for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 will let users swipe from left to right to take them a step backwards. Pressing the left side button will take users back to the clock face.

fitbit os 5 new fitbit_os_5_text

Fitbit OS 5.0 comes with Raiju, a new system font that's more space-efficient

The visual design update introduces Raiju, a new system font that's more space-efficient and easier to read. Fitbit says that all the elements – buttons, backgrounds, icons, colors, titles – have received significant visual improvements as well. Fitbit OS 5.0 includes adjustments to the base text size, button size, and tap targets in order to make the device easier to use while running.

Developers will be required to update existing projects, or built new ones to support Fitbit OS 5.0 for Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa. The company said that developers cannot build a single app that targets Fitbit OS 4.0 and Fitbit OS 5.0 devices, but they can release different versions for each OS version that will reach the intended devices.

Versa 2, Versa, Versa Lite and Fitbit Ionic will not be receiving the latest update, and will continue to use Fitbit OS 4.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit OS 5.0
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India
Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Huge Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More

Related Stories

Fitbit OS 5.0 for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches Won’t be Released For Earlier Models
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  4. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. OnePlus Updates Zen Mode App With Features Meant for Android 11
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  8. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  9. Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes on Free Plans
  10. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 7i India Launch Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, Appears on Support Page
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Fitbit OS 5.0 for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches Won’t be Released For Earlier Models
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Huge Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More
  5. Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More
  7. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  8. DC’s Black Adam Casts Aldis Hodge as Hawkman
  9. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Nick Fury Disney+ Hotstar Series Coming With Samuel L. Jackson Set to Return: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com