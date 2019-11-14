Fitbit on Thursday announced new OS 4.1 software update for its smartwatch that adds new sleep features, more functionality straight from the home screen, along with new capabilities for Amazon Alexa. The Fitbit OS 4.1 update also adds a battery related feature, which will kick-in to notify when battery is running low. The new Versa 2 smartwatch will also get an new advanced heart rate algorithm with this update.

Specific to Versa 2 users, Fitbit has doubled-down to enrich the recently-launched always-on display mode to deliver five additional clock face options.

Now in colour, these feature full health and fitness stats, with faster transitions between always-on and active views, all powered by the device's AMOLED display, touting a 2+ day battery life.

"Staying motivated to maintain your health and fitness routine is really hard around the holidays. We're focused on making it more achievable through a combination of affordable devices, engaging software and our Premium membership to help you stay on track," James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit said in a statement.

Fitbit is also continuing to roll out new content and tools to enhance Fitbit Premium membership, including a personal wellness report, developed in consultation with leading medical professionals from institutions like University of California, Los Angeles and University of California, San Francisco.

Additionally, over the coming months, Fitbit will be rolling out new programs, challenges and wellness content, plus workouts from popular brands like Daily Burn, Down Dog, Gaiam, POPSUGAR, and Whil.

Fitbit is continuing to expand its Premium paid membership service that's available now to millions of users in 17 markets across the globe with a new wellness report, an expanded library of new workouts from third parties.

Premium users will now have access to a wellness report, which can easily be downloaded and shared with a doctor or a personal trainer.

Fitbit OS 4.1 will begin rolling out to Fitbit smartwatch users the first week of December. Fitbit Premium members can already access many of the latest updates, with the rest rolling out on an ongoing basis in the coming months.