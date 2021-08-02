Technology News
Fitbit Luxe Fitness Band With Jewellery-Like Design, Stress Management Feature Goes on Sale in India

Fitbit Luxe fitness band is available in two variants — Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Luxe Special Edition.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 August 2021 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit Luxe Special Edition comes with a Parker Link Bracelet designed by jewellery brand gorjana

Highlights
  • Fitbit Luxe is available at leading online, offline stores
  • It is priced in India at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 17,999 for Special Edition
  • Fitbit Luxe comes with heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring features

Fitbit Luxe fitness band is now available to purchase from the Fitbit India website and major online and offline retailers. The fitness band was launched in India on April 20 and has now gone on sale. The biggest highlight of Fitbit Luxe is its jewellery-like design that makes it look more like a fashion accessory than a fitness band. It is available in two variants — Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Luxe special edition. The fitness band is claimed to have a five-day battery life, and comes with heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring features.

Fitbit Luxe price in India, availability

The vanilla Fitbit Luxe is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999. The former is available in Black + Graphite Stainless Steel, Lunar White + Soft Gold Stainless Steel, and Orchid + Platinum Stainless Steel colour options. The latter is available in a Soft Gold Stainless Steel colour option for the Parker Link bracelet designed by jewellery brand gorjana. The classic and woven bands are available to purchase for Rs. 2,499 and the gorjana Parker Link bracelet is available to purchase for Rs. 5,499.

The fitness band by Fitbit will be available for purchase from its official website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq. Fitbit Luxe will also be available to purchase from offline retailers such as Croma, Helios, Landmark, Reliance Digital, and more.

Fitbit Luxe specifications

Launched on April 20, Fitbit Luxe features a colour AMOLED touchscreen, button-less display. It features 20 sports modes including Golf, Pilates, Spinning, Tennis, Running, Biking, Hiking, and more. The fitness band has 24x7 heart rate monitoring, all-day step tracking, distance and calories burned, menstrual health tracking, and detailed sleep tracking. Fitbit has said that it will soon include SpO2 tracking in the fitness band.

Apart from heart-rate monitoring, Fitbit Luxe tracks users' breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and skin temperature variation to monitor sudden changes in behaviour that could indicate signs of stress, fatigue, or a cold.

The Fitbit Luxe is listed to be water-resistant up to 50 metres. It supports call, text, and smartphone notifications along with Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, timer and stopwatch. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher and iOS 13.3 or higher.

