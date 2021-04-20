Fitbit Luxe has debuted as the latest fitness band offering from the company. The big highlight of the wearable is its jewellery-like design that looks to make a fashion statement. It has a stainless steel case made using a design process called metal injection moulding to give it a feel of handcrafted jewellery. Fitbit partnered with Laguna Beach-based jewellery brand gorjana to design the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition in two options - Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel, and a swimproof classic silicone peony band. The wearable claims to offer up to five days of battery life and has heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring features.

Fitbit Luxe price in India, sale

The new Fitbit Luxe will be priced in India starting at Rs. 10,999. It will come in varied silicone band colour options and even a woven style that wraps around your hand twice. Fitbit will bundle six-months of Fitbit Premium for free for new buyers. After the six-month trial, Premium subscription will be priced at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 999 per year. It will be offered in 18 languages across 175 countries. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition will be priced at Rs. 17,999.

Fitbit Luxe will be available in India soon, the company says, through Fitbit online store and major other retailers. It will be available in other global markets this spring. In the US, Fitbit Luxe is available for pre-orders from today at $149.95 (roughly Rs. 11,200) The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition is also available for pre-orders today at $199.95 (roughly Rs. 14,900).

Fitbit Luxe features, specifications

Apart from the chic stainless steel and silicone design options, the Fitbit Luxe features a colour AMOLED touchscreen button-less display with 20 different on-wrist exercise modes including golf, pilates, spinning or tennis and for those who prefer running, biking or hiking outside. The wearable has 24x7 heart rate monitoring, tracks all-day steps, distance and calories burned, menstrual health tracking, as well as detailed sleep monitoring.

Fitbit Luxe also has stress management tools that offer a stress management score based on your activity levels, sleep, and heart rate. Premium members to get a detailed breakdown of their stress management score including information on your exertion, sleep patterns and responsiveness. These members also have access to over 200 mindfulness sessions from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe, and Deepak Chopra's Mindful Method. Furthermore, Fitbit is introducing four new sessions to Mindful Method, focused on bringing the power of mindful awareness to many real-life situations.

Apart from heart rate monitoring, the Fitbit app also tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and skin temperature variation to ascertain a sudden change in behaviour, which could be a sign of stress, fatigue or a cold. Fitbit Luxe also offers sleep score that helps you better understand your sleep quality, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Premium members can view deeper sleep analytics. Additional health tools include food, hydration and weight logging. There's also the addition of Active Zone Minutes to push users in improving their health and achieving a goal of recommended 150 active zone minutes in a week.

Fitbit Luxe will get SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring soon and it is listed to be water resistant for up to 50 metres. It offers call, text, and smartphone notifications, has a DND mode, and offers features like timer and stopwatch. Battery life is touted to last up to five days and the Fitbit Luxe is listed to support Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Sensors on board include 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, vibration motor, red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. The Fibit Luxe is compatible with devices running on iOS 13.3 or higher, and Android OS 8.0 or higher.

