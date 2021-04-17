Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker; Design and Specifications Leaked

Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker; Design and Specifications Leaked

Fitbit Luxe is said to come with an interchangeable classic buckle strap band that will allow users easy customisations.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 April 2021 12:45 IST
Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker; Design and Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Fitbit Luxe may come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Fitbit Luxe said to be the most elegant tracker by the company yet
  • A release date for the Fitbit Luxe not out yet
  • The fitness tracker may come with GPS connectivity

Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker design and specifications have reportedly leaked. A German publication has shared some details about the rumoured wearable along with a few images. The report says that Fitbit Luxe from the wearables company now owned by Google will come with a stainless-steel housing. Three colours can be seen in the images, along with a colour display. And the wearable is said to come with activity tracking and health monitoring features. As of now, Fitbit has not shared any information about Fitbit Luxe.

According to a report by WinFuture, Fitbit is working on a new fitness tracker that will be called the Fitbit Luxe. It says that the fitness tracker will be the company's most elegant yet. It may come in black, soft gold/ white, and platinum/ orchid colour options. Fitbit Luxe is said to come with a stainless-steel housing, interchangeable classic buckle strap, and an OLED display. Other details about the display are currently unclear.

The report adds that the Fitbit Luxe will feature heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking, stress monitoring, and more. It will support several workouts and have vibration notifications for heart rate. Fitbit Luxe is also said to come with GPS and water-resistance, which will allow it to be worn while swimming.

Furthermore, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has also shared images of the upcoming Fitbit fitness tracker on Twitter that resemble the ones shared by WinFuture. There is no information on its battery life, screen resolution, pricing, or release date. And Fitbit has not shared anything about the rumoured Fitbit Luxe.

Last month, the company released the Fitbit Ace 3, a fitness tracker for kids. It has a touchscreen PMOLED display and offers up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres, making it suitable for light swimming sessions and offers all-day activity tracking. The Fitbit Ace 3 is the first product to be launched after Google closed its $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,320 crore) acquisition deal of Fitbit.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit Luxe, Fitbit Luxe specifications, Fitbit, Google
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker; Design and Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Design Leaked
  3. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Cameo, Explained
  5. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  6. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix
  8. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. The Best Crime Movies on Netflix
  10. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Set to Launch in India on April 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Luxe Said to Be Company’s Next and Most Elegant Fitness Tracker; Design and Specifications Leaked
  2. Facebook Oversight Board Extends Timeline to Decide on Donald Trump Ban
  3. Google Misled Consumers About Data Collection, Says Australian Watchdog
  4. 'NASA Rules,' Says Elon Musk as SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Moon Lander Contract
  5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India Variants Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  6. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000 Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes
  8. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  9. DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched
  10. Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com