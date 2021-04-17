Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker design and specifications have reportedly leaked. A German publication has shared some details about the rumoured wearable along with a few images. The report says that Fitbit Luxe from the wearables company now owned by Google will come with a stainless-steel housing. Three colours can be seen in the images, along with a colour display. And the wearable is said to come with activity tracking and health monitoring features. As of now, Fitbit has not shared any information about Fitbit Luxe.

According to a report by WinFuture, Fitbit is working on a new fitness tracker that will be called the Fitbit Luxe. It says that the fitness tracker will be the company's most elegant yet. It may come in black, soft gold/ white, and platinum/ orchid colour options. Fitbit Luxe is said to come with a stainless-steel housing, interchangeable classic buckle strap, and an OLED display. Other details about the display are currently unclear.

The report adds that the Fitbit Luxe will feature heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking, stress monitoring, and more. It will support several workouts and have vibration notifications for heart rate. Fitbit Luxe is also said to come with GPS and water-resistance, which will allow it to be worn while swimming.

Furthermore, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has also shared images of the upcoming Fitbit fitness tracker on Twitter that resemble the ones shared by WinFuture. There is no information on its battery life, screen resolution, pricing, or release date. And Fitbit has not shared anything about the rumoured Fitbit Luxe.

Last month, the company released the Fitbit Ace 3, a fitness tracker for kids. It has a touchscreen PMOLED display and offers up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres, making it suitable for light swimming sessions and offers all-day activity tracking. The Fitbit Ace 3 is the first product to be launched after Google closed its $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,320 crore) acquisition deal of Fitbit.

