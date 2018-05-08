Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic, the wearable giant's latest smartwatches, are all set to get two new features. Announced at the launch of the Versa smartwatch back in March this year, female health tracking and quick replies are now rolling out on the two smartwatches. While the former will initially be available on iOS and Windows, the latter will be available for Android users only. Fitbit Versa is slated for launch in India on Wednesday, May 9.

Female health tracking

As part of female health monitoring, the Versa and Ionic smartwatches will get these new features:

In-app period tracking: Users registered as "female" on the Fitbit app can log their period, record symptoms, and opt into receiving push notifications prior to and on the date of the period. Users can also integrate their smartwatch and track menstrual cycle, view period expectancy, and check other stats from the Fitbit Today personalised health dashboard.

News: It will also provide "judgement-free" content about menstrual cycle, ovulation, fertility, and more from Fitbit advisors Katharine White and Larry Tiglao.

Community support: Dedicated Fitbit Community groups will be available for topics including periods, birth control, pregnancy, and menopause with the ability to ask questions, exchange comments, and get advice.

All eligible Versa and Ionic users registered as female will receive a notification for availability of the female health tracking feature. Users can choose to opt out as well.

Quick Replies

As per a report by The Next Web, quick replies will include default reply messages such as Yes, No, Sounds good!, Can't talk now, will reply later, and What's up? You can also customise replies with messages that have up to 60 characters, including emoji. The feature will work on the default messaging app, and other third-party messaging apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.