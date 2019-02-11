Fitbit has quietly launched a new fitness tracker but you cannot buy it like the company's previous products. Fitbit's first business-to-business tracker — Fitbit Inspire — is only available with select companies and health insurance members, who have tie-ups with Fitbit. The company claims it is its cheapest fitness tracker yet, but won't reveal its exact pricing as prices may vary considering it is bought and sold in bulk. The company is also offering a variant of the Inspire – Fitbit Inspire HR – with heart-rate tracking and select other features.

The Fitbit Inspire features daily activity and sleep tracking and alerts for calls, text, and calendar events. It comes with a touchscreen display and can be used while swimming. Fitbit claims the Inspire fitness band's battery can last up to five days on a full charge.

Fitbit Inspire's HR variant includes heart rate tracking and a couple of other features. The Fitbit Inspire HR can also track sleep stages (light, deep, REM) and can record real-time pace and distance via your smartphone's GPS.

The Fitbit Inspire ships in 'Black' and 'Sangria' colours, whereas the Fitbit Inspire HR comes in 'Black', 'White/Black', and 'Lilac' colour options. Both the fitness bands can be worn on the wrist or can be used as clips. A clip accessory is sold separately though.

On its website, Fitbit says, "These special release trackers are available exclusively through Fitbit corporate, wellness, health plan, and health systems partners and customers of their organisations, participants, and members."

Apart from fitness trackers meant for business users, Fitbit seems to be working on a new fitness tracker for kids. Images of the upcoming fitness tracker have appeared online, which looks like a fitness tracker meant for kids in blue and pink colour options. Apart from the images, there's nothing much known about Fitbit's upcoming fitness tracker for kids.

This would be the company's second fitness tracker for kids. Fitbit already sells its Ace fitness tracker, targeted at kids. It includes activity and sleep tracking along with five-day battery life.

Fitbit is currently competing with Xiaomi and Apple when it comes to fitness trackers. Both Xiaomi and Apple have the top two positions in the wearable devices market, in terms of shipments, while Fitbit is in the third position.