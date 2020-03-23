Fitbit Charge 4 alleged images have surfaced online, and the fitness band looks quite similar to the Fitbit Charge 3. The new Charge 4 popped up in an FCC listing and a retail listing that has now been removed. These listings have hinted at some of the details of the fitness wearable. The leaked images show the fitness band in two colours, Black and Rosewood. The smart band also seems to follow the same rectangular screen design of the Fitbit Charge 3 and a similar pattern on the wrist straps.

The images were shared by 9to5Google and show the front and back side of the Fitbit Charge 4 in both colour options. The Fitbit logo is below the display that appears to be greyscale. There are multiple sensors on the back which, according to the report, should include an optical heart rate monitor and relative SpO2 sensor. It also states that the Fitbit Charge 4 will have an altimeter, according to the cutout on the case.

The report states that the watchbands can be easily swapped out like the Charge 3 and if the dimensions are the same, which looks to be the case, Charge 3 users might be able to use existing straps on the Charge 4. It adds that there should be a Storm Blue/Black and Granite Special Edition of the Fitbit Charge 4 as well.

The FCC listing with FCC ID XRAFB417, suspected to be of the Fitbit Charge 4, calls it a “wireless activity tracker.” It states that the device will have Bluetooth and NFC, which is interesting because only the special edition of the Charge 3 packs NFC support. So, the listing might be for the special edition of the Charge 4 or Fitbit has decided to put NFC in all the models. The new fitness tracker might also have an IP68 rating as seen in the FCC listing.

Last November, it was reported that Google will be buying Fitbit for $2.1 Billion but the deal is currently facing some regulatory issues.