Technology News
loading

Fitbit Ace 3 for Kids With Touchscreen PMOLED Display, Up to 8-Day Battery Life Launched

Fitbit Ace 3 will also get special Minions-themed bands in the future.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 10 March 2021 13:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fitbit Ace 3 for Kids With Touchscreen PMOLED Display, Up to 8-Day Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Fitbit

Fitbit Ace 3 comes with fun colour options, designed especially for children

Highlights
  • Fitbit Ace 3 is the first product launched after Google acquisition
  • Fitbit Ace 3 will start shipping from March 15
  • It can be synced with the Fitbit app on Android or iOS

Fitbit Ace 3 has been launched, aimed at kids aged six and up. The fitness band is the first product to be launched after Google closed its $2.1-billion (roughly Rs. 15,320 crore) acquisition deal of Fitbit in January this year. The Fitbit Ace 3 comes with a touchscreen PMOLED display and offers up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. The tracker is also water resistant up to 50 metres, making it suitable for light swimming sessions. Apart from all-day activity tracking, the Ace 3 also offers reminders to move.

Fitbit Ace 3 price, availability

Fitbit Ace 3 is priced at $99.95 (roughly Rs. 7,300) in the US. It comes with a silicone band and adjustable clasp. The fitness band is offered in two colour options – Black/ Sport Red and Cosmic Blue/ Astro Green.

Announcing the launch in a blog post on Tuesday, Fitbit said that it will also be bringing two special bands based on the Minions characters from the Despicable Me movie franchise. These new bands will be available in Despicable Blue and Mischief Black colour options. Customers can purchase bands separately for $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2,200).

Fitbit Ace 3 is currently up for pre-orders via the official Fitbit website. Shipping starts on a global basis from March 15.

Fitbit Ace 3 specifications, features

Fitbit Ace 3 has been designed to make fitness activities fun for kids, with motivating challenges and more similar features. The fitness band offers all-day activity tracking that shows parents detailed actions of their children. It also shows animated clock faces and rewards children with virtual badges for fitness achievements. It also comes with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, and silent alarms.

The new fitness band from the Google-owned company packs a touchscreen PMOLED display that sits within the adjustable silicone band. It comes with a LiPo battery that takes two hours to fully charge and offer up to eight days of life, depending on how rigorously it's being used.

For connectivity, Fitbit Ace 3 comes with Bluetooth v4.2 support. In terms of storage, the wearable saves seven days of minute-by-minute motion data and stores daily totals for over 30 days. As mentioned, the fitness band is swimproof, with water resistance of up to 50 metres.

Interestingly, Fitbit notes the Ace 3 "includes sensors for heart rate tracking; they are deactivated and cannot be turned on." This leads to speculation that Fitbit could probably turn it on later via a firmware update. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for comment. This report will be updated when we hear back.

The wearable can be synced with the Fitbit app on Android (OS 7.0 or higher) and iOS (version 12.2 or higher).

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fitbit Ace 3, Fitbit Ace 3 Price, Fitbit Ace 3 Specifications, Fitbit Ace 3 for Kids, Google, Google Fitbit, Fitbit
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
OnePlus 9 Pro Ultra-Wide Camera Performance Teased by Company CEO Ahead of March 23 Launch
Asus ROG Phone 5 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
Fitbit Ace 3 for Kids With Touchscreen PMOLED Display, Up to 8-Day Battery Life Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  2. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  5. TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India
  6. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  7. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  8. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  2. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
  3. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering, Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499
  4. YouTube to Start Deducting Taxes From Creators Outside US
  5. Mi 10S With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera Launched at $299
  7. TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched
  8. Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
  10. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com