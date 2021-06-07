Technology News
Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch With Sp02 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Talk price in India set at Rs. 4,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 June 2021 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Fire-Boltt Talk features a heart-rate monitor as well

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Talk is offered in 3 colour options - Black, Grey, Green
  • The wearable features mutli-sports mode for Badminton, Cycling, more
  • Fire-Boltt Talk has IPX7 certification for water resistance

Fire-Boltt Talk smartwatch and fitness tracker with Bluetooth calling feature has been launched in India. The wearable is one of the affordable choices in the smartphone market that lets users make and take calls from the watch. Being a fitness tracker, Fire-Boltt Talk comes with IPX7 certification for water resistance and features multiple sports modes. The battery on the smartwatch is also touted to last up to 5 days with the Bluetooth Voice and Call mode activated, and up to 10 days in normal mode.

Fire-Boltt Talk price in India, availability

The newly launched Fire-Boltt Talk is priced at Rs. 4,999. The wearable is available exclusively via Flipkart where it is currently being offered at Rs. 4,499. Fire-Boltt is offering the smartwatch in three colour options - Black, Green, and Grey.

Additionally, the smartwatch is being offered with a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Moreover, the e-commerce website is also offering Rs. 75 off on UPI transactions above Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 75 off on RuPay transactions above Rs. 7,500. Customers can also avail no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 750 per month. Furthermore, first-time customers of Flipkart Pay Later can also get a discount of Rs. 100 on a purchase of Rs. 500 or higher.

Fire-Boltt Talk specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Talk is touted to be one of the first smartwatches in its price segment to offer Bluetooth Voice and Call assistance feature. With support for Bluetooth v5, it also allows users to control music on the paired Android or iOS smartphone. However, it doesn't support the calling feature on iOS devices yet. It has a 44mm Bevel Curved Glass with 3D HD (240x280 pixels) display that is housed in a stainless steel body with a silicone strap. The wearable has a single button on the side for navigation.

The battery is expected to last up to 5 days with the calling feature turned on, up to 10 days without it, and can be fully charged in 120 minutes. The standby time for the watch is claimed to be 30 days. It has accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SpO2 scanner, and optical heart rate sensor. For fitness tracking, Fire-Boltt Talk has a multi-sports mode for activities such as running, walking, cycling, skipping, football, basketball, badminton, and swimming.

Fire-Boltt Talk

Fire-Boltt Talk

Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
