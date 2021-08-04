Fire-Boltt Ninja budget smartwatch with a touchscreen display was launched in India on Wednesday, August 4. The budget-friendly smartwatch also comes with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), 24x7 heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring. The smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch HD (240x240 pixels) touchscreen IPS display. The Fire-Boltt Ninja comes with a lithium-ion battery that can last for around five days on a full charge. The smartwatch is IPX8 certified for water resistance and comes with a host of features. It used Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

Fire-Boltt Ninja price in India, availability

The newly launched Fire-Boltt Ninja has an 'inaugural' price of Rs. 1,799 and will be available to purchase exclusively on Flipkart. The smartwatch from Fire-Boltt will be available in three colour options - Beige, Black, and Grey. The e-commerce site lists the smartwatch as 'Coming Soon' and the company has not shared an exact sale date yet.

Fire-Boltt Ninja specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Ninja smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch HD (240x240 pixels) touchscreen IPS display with 2.5D curved glass housed in a full-metal body. The lithium-ion battery in the smartwatch is said to be fully charged in 120 minutes and provide around five days of battery life. It also has a touch-to-wake function.

The smartwatch comes with IPX8 certification for water resistance. It has seven sports modes that include Badminton, Basketball, Cycling, Football, Running, Skipping, and Walking. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja can be connected to an Android or an iOS smartphone using Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Users would need a smartphone with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 8.0 or higher to connect with the Fire-Boltt Ninja. The smartwatch can provide call, text, and social media notifications. The smartwatch also gets remote camera controls and has more than 200 cloud-based watch faces. Fire-Boltt Ninja measures 41x34x10mm and weighs 80 grams

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.