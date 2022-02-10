Technology News
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch With 27 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Sensor Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 February 2022 17:47 IST
Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Smartwatch With 27 Sports Modes, Heart Rate Sensor Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max is available in eight different colour options

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max features SpO2 sensor
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance
  • The smartwatch pairs with smartphones using the Da Fit app

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max, the latest smartwatch from the popular wearables brand, is now official in India. The smartwatch comes with a square-shaped 1.6-inch touchscreen display and 9.5mm thickness. It sports a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor along with a heart rate sensor. The smartwatch is available in eight different colour options. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max offers 27 different sports modes and multiple watch faces. It is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to eight days when in use and a standby time of up to 30 days.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max price in India, availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max smartwatch is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899 and is currently listed for sale on Flipkart. The latest wearable from Fire-Boltt is offered in eight colour options — Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Olive, Pink Gold, Red Navy, Rose Gold, and Yellow.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max has a square-shaped 1.6-inch LCD (240x288 pixels) touchscreen display. The wearable features a 2.5D curved glass display and has silicone straps. The smartwatch has a side-mounted button for navigation.

As mentioned, Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max has an IP67 build and supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It is compatible with iPhone handsets running on iOS 9.0 and above and Android devices running on Android 4.4 and above. It can be paired with a smartphone to get call and text notifications as well as social media notifications. Also, users can control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone straight from the wearable.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max offers support for multiple watch faces that can be customised via the Da Fit app.

The smartwatch supports 27 sports modes has multiple health-tracking features including SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, sleep tracking, and meditative breathing. Further, Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max offers basic smartwatch features including weather updates, step tracking, drink water reminders, and sedentary reminders.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max comes equipped with an inbuilt 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer a runtime of up to eight days and up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge. The smartwatch measures 34.5x41.5x40mm and weighs 45 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
