Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With 30 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch has an introductory price in India of Rs. 1,899.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 January 2022 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 ships in three different colour options including Black, Blue, and Pink

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch features 30 sports modes
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance
  • The smartwatch pairs with smartphones using the Da Fit app

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2, the newest smartwatch from the popular wearables brand is now official in India. The budget smartwatch features a 1.3-inch touch screen display and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. It also comes with inbuilt arcade-style games. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 offers 30 sports modes and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 7 days when in use and a standby time of up to 25 days. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 price in India, availability

The new Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 is available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899 and will be available to purchase exclusively via Amazon. The latest Fire-Boltt smartwatch is offered in three colour options — Black, Blue, and Pink.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch has a rectangular dial and comes with a 1.3-inch HD (240x240 pixels) touchscreen display. The new Fire-Boltt wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigation and support for multiple watch faces that can be customised via the Da Fit app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 supports 30 sports modes including walking, cycling, hiking, aerobics, badminton, football, running, and skipping among others. It sports SpO2 monitoring alongside inbuild features such as alarm, menstrual reminders, stopwatch, smart notifications, and weather updates.

The new smartwatch also packs a heart-rate tracker, a sleep tracker, and a steps counter. Users can also control music and the camera running on the smartphone using the watch.

As mentioned, Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch has an IP68 build. The wearable has an inbuilt gaming option, that allows users to play games like 2048 and Young Bird.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 can be paired with a smartphone to get call notifications as well as social media notifications and message alerts. The battery in the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 smartwatch is said to offer a runtime of up to 7 days and a standby time of up to 25 days on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2

Strap Colour Black, Blue, Pink
Display Size 33mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out
