Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With 20 Sports Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is available for an introductory price of Rs. 1,899.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 January 2022 19:45 IST
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With 20 Sports Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max sports a 1.5-inch HD display

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max features 20 sports modes
  • It has a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to monitor heart rate
  • Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max has support for more than 200 watch faces

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is the latest smartwatch by the company and was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smartwatch has been unveild a few days after Fire-Boltt launched its Ninja Max 2 smartwatch. It sports a 1.5-inch HD display in a rectangular dial. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max smartwatch also features 20 sports modes and has a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to monitor heart rate. Alongside, it also measures the user's blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and sleep. On a full charge, it is said to last for up to seven days.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max price in India

The new Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max is available to purchase for an introductory price of Rs. 1,899. It is available to purchase via the official website and Amazon. The Fire-Boltt smartwatch is offered in Black, Dark Green, and Rose Gold colour options.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max specifications, features

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max sports a 1.5-inch HD (240x280 pixels) touchscreen in a rectangular display. The smartwatch also has support for more than 200 watch faces. There is also a singular side-mounted button for navigation. Being a smartwatch, it also has a few health monitoring systems. It can track a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and meditative breathing. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.4/ iOS 8 or higher.

The new smartwatch from Fire-Boltt has 20 sports including running, walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, sit-ups, skipping, and more. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max also provides users sedentary reminders, hydration reminders, menstrual reminders, alarm, and weather updates. The smartwatch also provides call, messages, and social media notifications. It also has a remote camera shutter along with music playback controls.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max has IP68-rating for dust and water resistance. Its lithium-ion battery is said to last for up to 7 days on a single charge and has a standby time of 25-days. It measures 43x37x9mm and weighs 32 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max

Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max

Strap Colour Black, Dark Green, Rose Gold
Display Size 38mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire Boltt, Fire Boltt Ninja 2 Max, Fire Boltt Ninja 2 Max Price in India, Fire Boltt Ninja 2 Max Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With 20 Sports Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  2. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  3. Microsoft to Buy Videogame Publisher Activision Blizzard: All Details
  4. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Set for January 26
  6. How to Watch Australian Open 2022 in India, UK, USA, and Elsewhere
  7. Realme 9i First Impressions: A Worthy Successor?
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Lite With 48-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. Vivo X70 Pro Ranked Higher Than iPhone 13 in DxOMark Camera Ratings
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2021, Samsung Close Second Amid Chip Shortage: Canalys
  2. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) Sites Still Vulnerable, Hacker Claims; Company Responds
  3. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max With 20 Sports Modes, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
  5. Fortnite 19.10 Update Brings Back Tilted Towers, Introduces Cute Klombo Creatures in Game
  6. Logitech Pen Chromebook Stylus With Military-Grade Durability Launched for Students
  7. OnePlus Y1S TV Series Said to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  8. Redmi Note 11 Series Global Launch Date Set for January 26: All Details
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20 Launch Timelines Tipped
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Visit EV Carmaker's Berlin Factory in Mid-February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com