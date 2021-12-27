Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch has been launched in India. A premium wearable, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature and support for Google and Siri voice assistants. It comes with 360 Health Control which is essentially a suite of sensors that allow the wearer to track blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2), heart rate, and blood pressure. Fire-Boltt Almighty is rated IP67 for water and sweat-resistant. Other features include smart notifications along with up to 10-day battery.

Fire-Boltt Almighty price in India, availability

The new Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch's price has been set at Rs. 14,999, as per a press release from the company. It has been listed on Flipkart and is said to be made available on other leading e-commerce platforms soon. However, the smartwatch is currently listed at Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart and marked “Coming Soon” on the platform. Additionally, it is marked to be “sold out” on Fire-Boltt's official website at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Fire-Boltt, seeking details on its availability. This report will be updated when we hear back

On Flipkart, Fire-Boltt Almighty is offered in six colour options — Black, Blue, Brown, Black/ Brown, Matte Black, and Orange.

Fire-Boltt Almighty specifications

Fire-Boltt Almighty comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that has a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It comes with an always-on display, and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The USP of the wearable is its Bluetooth calling feature, and it comes with an inbuilt speaker as well as a microphone. Fire-Boltt Almighty offers support for 11 sports modes, including walking and cycling, among others.

The new Fire-Boltt Almighty also comes with a SpO2 sensor. It also offers 24-hour dynamic heart rate tracking. Other features include advanced sleep tracking, integrated Breathe Mode, and stress management. As far as battery is concerned, it is claimed to offer a 10-day run time on a single charge. It also offers smart notifications, music playback, and camera control.

