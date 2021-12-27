Technology News
loading

Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 10-Day Battery Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Almighty comes with SpO2 and heart rate sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 December 2021 17:41 IST
Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 10-Day Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Almighty is available in Black and Brown leather strap colours

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Almighty supports 11 sports mode
  • It is rated IP67 or dust and water resistance
  • Fire-Boltt Almighty comes with an always-on display

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch has been launched in India. A premium wearable, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling feature and support for Google and Siri voice assistants. It comes with 360 Health Control which is essentially a suite of sensors that allow the wearer to track blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2), heart rate, and blood pressure. Fire-Boltt Almighty is rated IP67 for water and sweat-resistant. Other features include smart notifications along with up to 10-day battery.

Fire-Boltt Almighty price in India, availability

The new Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch's price has been set at Rs. 14,999, as per a press release from the company. It has been listed on Flipkart and is said to be made available on other leading e-commerce platforms soon. However, the smartwatch is currently listed at Rs. 4,999 on Flipkart and marked “Coming Soon” on the platform. Additionally, it is marked to be “sold out” on Fire-Boltt's official website at the time of writing. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Fire-Boltt, seeking details on its availability. This report will be updated when we hear back

On Flipkart, Fire-Boltt Almighty is offered in six colour options — Black, Blue, Brown, Black/ Brown, Matte Black, and Orange.

Fire-Boltt Almighty specifications

Fire-Boltt Almighty comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that has a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It comes with an always-on display, and IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The USP of the wearable is its Bluetooth calling feature, and it comes with an inbuilt speaker as well as a microphone. Fire-Boltt Almighty offers support for 11 sports modes, including walking and cycling, among others.

The new Fire-Boltt Almighty also comes with a SpO2 sensor. It also offers 24-hour dynamic heart rate tracking. Other features include advanced sleep tracking, integrated Breathe Mode, and stress management. As far as battery is concerned, it is claimed to offer a 10-day run time on a single charge. It also offers smart notifications, music playback, and camera control.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Fire-Boltt Almighty

Fire-Boltt Almighty

Strap Colour Black, Brown
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fire-Boltt Almighty, Fire-Boltt Almighty Price in India, Fire-Boltt Almighty Specifications, Fire-Boltt
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Starlink Satellite-Space Station Near-Misses
Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 10-Day Battery Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  4. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  5. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  7. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 120Hz Display With 1200 Nits Peak Brightness Teased
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date to Be Announced on January 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 With HiFi Sound Set to Launch on December 28, Xiaomi Watch S1 Debuting as Well
  2. Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 With HiFi Sound Set to Launch on December 28, Xiaomi Watch S1 Debuting as Well
  3. Google Play Probe: Karnataka High Court Approached by Tech Giant Seeking More Time to Respond to CCI
  4. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 10-Day Battery Launched in India
  5. Elon Musk Slammed Online by Chinese Citizens After Starlink Satellite-Space Station Near-Misses
  6. Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series Phones Confirmed to Pack Surge P1 Chip; Full Specifications, Live Images Leak Online
  8. Telefonica Said to Buy Ericsson 5G Equipment to Replace Some Huawei Gear
  9. Hyderabad Police Warns Against Transferring Crypto Assets to Unknown Wallets, Says Cybercrime on Rise
  10. MIUI 13 Launch Set for December 28, Promised to Have Improved ‘System Fluency’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com