Fire-Boltt Agni Smartwatch With SpO2 Tracking, Menstrual Reminders Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Agni smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 2,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2021 16:44 IST
Fire-Boltt Agni has a 2.5D curved glass display

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Agni comes in Black and Pink strap options
  • Fire-Boltt Agni is up for grabs via Reliance Digital website
  • Fire-Boltt Agni helps keep track of periods, fertile days

Fire-Boltt Agni smartwatch has been launched in India with handy features such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and menstrual reminders. The smartwatch has a metal-based rectangular-shaped dial and a traditional buckle closure. Fire-Boltt Agni comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring and also tracks sleep patterns. The smartwatch is rated IPX7 for water resistance. It comes with multiple sports modes such as walking, running, football, cycling, badminton, basketball, and skipping. On standby, the battery can last for about eight days on a single charge.

Fire-Boltt Agni price in India, availability

The new Fire-Boltt Agni smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,999. It comes in Black and Pink strap options. The wearable will be exclusively available via Reliance Digital retail stores across the country and also through the Reliance Digital online store. Fire-Boltt Agni comes with a one-year warranty and is listed on the online e-commerce site with EMI options.

Fire-Boltt Agni specifications

Fire-Boltt Agni weighs about 80 grams and is compatible with iOS 9 and Android 4.4 versions and higher. The wearable can last for up to eight days of typical usage and up to 30 days of standby use. The wearable can be fully powered up within 2 hours. Inbuilt features include step tracker, calories burnt, distance travelled, sleep monitoring, remote music control, and sedentary reminders.

The new Fire-Boltt Agni is IPX7-rated water resistant and offers over 200+ cloud-based watch faces. There's 24x7 heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring support. It features a 1.4-inch HD touchscreen colour display with 2.5D curved glass and 400nits brightness.

Another key health-related feature of the Fire-Boltt Agni smartwatch is a Menstrual Reminder that can help women in keeping a track of periods, cycle, ovulation, and fertile days, thereby letting them lead a more planned and regulated life. The smartwatch comes with multiple sports modes as well.

