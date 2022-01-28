Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch was launched in India on Friday. It is the first smartwatch in the Fastrack Reflex lineup of products. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch HD screen, inbuilt support for Amazon Alexa, a claimed battery life of up to 10 days, more than 100 watch faces, and multi-sports mode. Apart from these, the wearable also offers various health-related features such as heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, activity tracker, and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitor, among others.

Fastrack Reflex Vox price in India, availability

Fastrack Reflex Vox price has been set at Rs. 6,995 but it is available at an introductory offer of Rs. 4,995. The smartwatch is offered in four colour options — Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink, and Flaming Red. Customers can also interchange the soft silicone bands to jazz up their looks.

As per a press release from the company, the wearable will be available to shop at Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Shoppers Stop, and Lifestyle retail stores. Fastrack Reflex Vox will be available for purchase online via Fastrack website and Amazon starting January 29, Gadgets 360 has learned. The official website currently has a ‘Notify Me' button, which lets you register in case you want to get updates on the availability of the smartwatch.

We have reached out to the company for information on the duration of the introductory price of the Fastrack Reflex Vox. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Fastrack Reflex Vox specifications

While the full details of the Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch are not known, the company has provided some information on the key specifications. The smartwatch sports a rectangular 1.69-inch HD screen, and packs inbuilt Amazon Alexa support. The wearable comes with over 100 watch faces and multi-sports mode.

The smartwatch offers a heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, sleep tracker, activity tracker, stress monitor, and a menstrual tracker. Fastrack Reflex Vox comes with features such as music playback control, camera control, hydration alerts, and notifications alert. As per the company, the smartwatch offers up to 10 days of battery life.