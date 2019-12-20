Technology News
loading

Facebook Working on Own Operating System to Run Its AR Glasses

Facebook's OS project includes potentially collaborating with other companies, a spokeswoman said.

By | Updated: 20 December 2019 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Working on Own Operating System to Run Its AR Glasses

Facebook in recent years has worked to diversify beyond its original social network

Highlights
  • Facebook is exploring the possibility of designing its own software
  • It would free Facebook from dependence on Google's Android
  • Facebook recently released second-generation Portal smart screens

Facebook is exploring the possibility of designing its own software to power augmented reality glasses, which would free it from dependence on Google's Android operating system, the company confirmed Thursday.

A spokeswoman told AFP the California-based social media giant was working on the project and that options include potentially collaborating with other companies, information initially revealed by tech news website The Information.

A custom operating system would make it easier for Facebook to weave together its hardware and services, as well as optimise features such as social networking or enhanced privacy.

"We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us," Facebook hardware vice president Andrew "Boz" Bosworth said in the report on The Information.

It would also allow Facebook to avoid dependency on Google for Android software updates.

"We don't think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that's the case. And so we're gonna do it ourselves," Bosworth said.

Facebook in recent years has worked to diversify beyond its original social network, acquiring other platform such as Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, as well as entertainment and payment services plus equipment.

In 2014 it acquired Oculus, maker of virtual reality headgear.

Facebook recently released second-generation Portal smart screens, touting them as a way to stay connected to loved ones via its social network.

The company would not disclose how many Portal devices have been sold since they were introduced late last year, but said adoption has been strong enough to inspire second-generation models.

Portal, which competes with Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest smart screens, is capable of synching with Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Facebook-owned messaging apps as well as the social network itself are each used by more than a billion people monthly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Facebook Working on Own Operating System to Run Its AR Glasses
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  2. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get OxygenOS 10.3 Update With November Security Patch
  3. Redmi Note 7 Duo May Soon Get MIUI 11 Update Based on Android 10
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Realme X2 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 855, tOIS Tech
  9. Airtel, Vodafone Confirm Internet, Voice, SMS Shut Down in Certain Areas of Delhi
  10. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Working on Own Operating System to Run Its AR Glasses
  2. OnePlus Unveils New Bug Bounty Programme, Partners With HackerOne to Increase Security Efforts
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Leak Tips 48-Megapixel Camera With tOIS, Snapdragon 855 SoC, Price, and More
  4. Tenet Trailer: ‘Time Runs Out’ in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie
  5. Realme X2 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Facebook Says Investigating Data Exposure of 267 Million Users
  7. Facebook to Separate 2-Factor Authentication From 'People You May Know' Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Phones Tipped to Pack 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Galaxy S11+ Might Feature Custom 108-Megapixel Sensor
  9. Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 10 Lite, More Phones Listed With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Site Listing Reveals RAM, Storage, and Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.