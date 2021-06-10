Facebook is reportedly planning to introduce its first smartwatch that will feature two cameras. One of the two cameras will be mounted at the front that is supposedly meant for video calling while the other one is meant for capturing footage after being detached from the stainless steel frame. The footage can then be posted directly to any of Facebook's app including Instagram. A report from earlier this year indicated that the social media giant may be developing an Android-based smartwatch.

A report by The Verge states that Facebook is intending to launch the alleged smartwatch next year, but hasn't confirmed it yet. As mentioned, the smartwatch will have two cameras in addition to a display with unknown specifications. According to two anonymous employees, the social media giant is reportedly partnering with other companies to create accessories for the camera hub.

Facebook is also planning to partner with network carriers in the US so that the upcoming smartwatch can support LTE connectivity and won't be required to be paired to a smartwatch to function. As per the publication, the smartwatch will allegedly come in Black, Gold, and White colour options. The smartwatch is also touted to have a heart rate monitor as it is expected to be marketed as a fitness device.

For future versions of the smartwatch, Facebook is intending it to play a key role in its AR glasses. The social media giant intends to use the technology it gained after acquiring CTRL-labs. Facebook is planning to partner with Ray-Ban to turn its dream of AR glasses into a reality.

Furthermore, Facebook is reportedly planning to release the smartwatch in 2022 and has already begun the development of its second and third generations for subsequent years. Anonymous employees from the company have hinted that the smartwatch could cost approximately $400 (roughly Rs. 29,000).

An earlier report cites that Facebook is intending to develop an Android-based smartwatch, but it is unclear whether the smartwatch will run Wear OS.