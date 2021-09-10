Technology News
loading

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses With 5-Megapixel Dual Cameras, Open-Ear Speakers Launched

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories price ranges from $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) to $379 (roughly Rs. 27,900).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 September 2021 11:47 IST
Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses With 5-Megapixel Dual Cameras, Open-Ear Speakers Launched

Photo Credit: Ray-Ban

Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories come in three designs and multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories get touch controls for music, calls, volume
  • They are available to purchase via Ray-Ban's website and select stores
  • Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories are powered by a Snapdragon SoC

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses were launched on Thursday, September 9. The wearable is available in three designs and multiple colour options for frames. Customers will also have the option to select different kinds of lenses, depending on their needs. Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories come with dual 5-megapixel cameras that can capture images and 30-second videos. The glasses also get LED lights to let people know when the cameras are working. Additionally, the temples of the smart glasses double up as earphones and feature touch-activated controls for music playback, calls, and volume.

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories price, availability

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories price ranges from $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) to $379 (roughly Rs. 27,900). The frames are offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Brown, and Green. These come with six options for lenses that include regular, polarised, and transition lenses. Users can select between Clear with Blue Light Filter, Brown, Dark Grey, Green, Polarised Dark Blue, Transitions Clear with Dark Green lenses.

The Facebook x Ray-Ban smart glasses can be purchased online via Ray-Ban's website and through select retail stores in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, UK, and US. India availability is yet to be announced.

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories specifications

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are equipped with two 5-megapixel cameras that can capture images with 2,592x1,944 pixels resolution. Additionally, it can also capture 30-second videos with 1,184x1,184 pixels resolution at 30 frames per second. Users can capture and store approximately 500 images and 35 30-second videos. The cameras are accompanied by an external-facing LED that will let others know when they are being captured. The smart glasses are powered by an unspecified Snapdragon processor.

The smart glasses also feature open-ear speakers that are mounted in each temple. Facebook and Ray-Ban have also included touch-sensitive controls that can control music playback, calls, and volume with single-tap, double-tap, and triple-tap gestures. On the right temple, users can use the shutter button to capture images and record videos. The smart glasses come with three microphones for taking calls.

Users can pair their Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories to their smartphones via Bluetooth v5 and they are compatible with smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher and iOS 13 or higher. The smart glasses connect to a smartphone through the Facebook View app that acts as the "operating system and content sharing companion." The app allows users to import their data from the smart glasses and lets them create and edit content to be shared to social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and more.

The smart glasses are equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi — 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The battery is charged with the included case and the smart glasses are charged through a special port in the hinge. The bundled USB Type-C cable is used to charge the carrying case.

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories come with Facebook Assistant voice assistant that will help users control various functions of the smart glasses hands-free. Facebook also mentions that the use of Facebook Assistant is optional. The voice assistant will keep a log of the commands given by a user, but the social media giant mentions that users can erase their log, turn off voice storage along with Facebook Assistant from settings.

Facebook has also created a microsite detailing the guidelines for appropriate usage of the Ray-Ban Stories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Ray-Ban, Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories, Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories Price, Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India

Related Stories

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses With 5-Megapixel Dual Cameras, Open-Ear Speakers Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  2. Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Faster Performance, Wi-Fi 6
  3. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  4. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  5. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s First Impressions: Building on Performance
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. Infinix Hot 10i With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P65 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses With 5-Megapixel Dual Cameras, Open-Ear Speakers Launched
  2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  3. Bitcoin Is Barter, Not Money, Bank of Mexico Governor Says
  4. Oppo K9 Pro Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Through China Telecom Listing
  5. Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Is About J. Robert Oppenheimer, Father of the Atomic Bomb: Reports
  6. Microsoft to No Longer Target Specific Date for US Offices’ Reopening, Will Take Site-by-Site Approach
  7. Facebook, Amazon Pressed on Efforts to Curb COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation by US Congressmen
  8. Apple Asked by Epic Games to Allow Fortnite's Re-Release in South Korea Following Passage of New Law
  9. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, in 'Advanced Trials' Now
  10. Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ with Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com