Technology News
loading

Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter

Not many were happy with Facebook's decision to include advertisements in their virtual reality experience.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 June 2021 12:06 IST
Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter

Photo Credit: Oculus

Oculus VR headsets will start tesing advertiesments with Blaston, an action video game

Facebook is set to test advertisements in its Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets. The social media giant said on June 16 that it will start the in-headset advertising experiment with the video game Blaston developed by Resolution Games. Advertisements will also show up on a couple of other apps in the coming weeks. The primary objective, the company said, is to bring more people into VR, advance the consumer experience, and make progress on our long-term augmented reality (AR) initiatives. Besides, it said it's also a step towards creating a healthy and “self-sustaining platform” for VR development. Users are not too happy with the move and shared their concerns on Twitter.

Andrew Bosworth, Vice President, Facebook Reality Labs, tweeted that Facebook wanted to help developers generate revenue and help people find better experiences at better prices. "This is a part of how we'll create a healthy, self-sustaining platform for everyone," Bosworth wrote.

If you're worried about what advertisements you are going to see, then there is some respite.

Bosworth, in a subsequent tweet, said that users can manage the advertisements they want to see, and "we're including controls to hide specific ads or hide ads" from an advertiser completely.

"Ads in VR will be different from ads elsewhere and this is a space that will take time and people's feedback to get right," he said.

However, not many were happy with Facebook's decision to include advertisements in their VR experience and some were furious in their responses to the announcement.

"The way you can “get it right” is to not put ads in VR. The work done by Facebook over the past 20 years is abhorrent and we can't pretend that you're doing anything good for society with decisions like this," tweeted user @boztank.

"I was going to buy an Oculus to test my games on that platform, but I suddenly don't feel that urge anymore. Thank you for alerting us to your priorities," tweeted another user @N3X15.

Another user, @disinformatico, said that ads were the very last thing he wanted to see in VR. "The only way to get this right is DON'T DO IT," wrote the user.

Here are some more reactions to Facebook's announcement:

In a blog post, the company addressed some of the concerns, including that of privacy raised by users on Twitter. Facebook said that the addition of privacy doesn't change its privacy or advertising policies. The company said that while the tests are underway, Facebook will receive information about the manner in which you interacted with the ad — whether you clicked on it or hid it.

"We do not use information processed and stored locally on your headset to target ads. Processing and storing information on the device means it doesn't leave your headset or reach Facebook servers, so it can't be used for advertising," it said.

Facebook also said that it doesn't use the content of people's conversation on apps like Messenger, Parties, and chats or your voice interactions to target ads. This even includes any sound or piece of audio that your microphone might pick when you use our voice commands feature, like “Hey Facebook, show me who's online.”

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Oculus, Virtual Reality, Oculus Advertisements, Facebook Oculus, VR
Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
Realme Buds Q2 to Launch in India on June 24 Alongside Narzo 30 5G, New Smart TV

Related Stories

Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  6. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US FCC Votes to Advance Proposed Restrictions on Gear
  2. Realme Buds Q2 to Launch in India on June 24 Alongside Narzo 30 5G, New Smart TV
  3. Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
  4. Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 Brings More Fixes to Quests, Open World; Improves Performance and Stability
  6. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook Is Getting Its Own Podcast Platform This Month: Report
  8. Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Network Improvements
  10. Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com