Technology News
loading

Facebook Developing Neural Wristband to Support Augmented Reality Glasses

The Facebook AR-supporting wearable device will be capable of detecting nerve signals to interpret complex hand gestures.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 March 2021 10:01 IST
Facebook Developing Neural Wristband to Support Augmented Reality Glasses

Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with their finger movements

Highlights
  • This marks as a step-up for Facebook in a hotly contested race
  • Facebook had said smart glasses would need to rely on devices like phones
  • A wristband would be able to serve as a platform for computing

Facebook said on Thursday it is developing a wristband that would be able to control its augmented reality (AR) glasses that are expected to be launched this year.

Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with their finger movements, the company said in a blog post.

The AR-supporting wearable device will also be capable of detecting nerve signals to interpret complex hand gestures and moves.

This marks as a step-up for Facebook in a hotly contested race among tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet's Google in an industry that believes the glasses will eventually replace the functionality of mobile phones altogether.

Facebook had earlier said that smart glasses would need to rely on devices like phones for the forseeable future due to constraints like battery life and the heat generated by processing. A wristband would be able to serve as a platform for computing and supporting such functions.

In September, Facebook said it was about five to 10 years away from being able to bring to market "true" augmented reality glasses that would have abilities like letting people to jointly see and interact with persistent shared virtual objects.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebbok, augmented reality
First Images of 'Cosmic Web' Reveal Maze of Dwarf Galaxies
Facebook Developing Neural Wristband to Support Augmented Reality Glasses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R India Launch Date Set for March 23, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  2. Why Did Two Indians Spend $69 Million to ‘Own’ a JPG
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  4. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  6. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  7. Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched
  9. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 1 Recap: Captain America Is Forever
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New MIUI Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell Adds Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard to Alienware m17 R4, Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptops Lineup
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.9 Update With February 2021 Android Security Patch
  3. Twitter Seeks Public Opinion on How to Treat Rule-Breaking World Leaders
  4. PUBG Corporation Is Hiring in India, Looking for Investment and Strategy Analyst
  5. Delhi High Court Asks Centre to Reply to Plea Challenging New IT Rules
  6. Realme 8 Series to Feature Realme UI 2.0 Out-of-the-Box, Super AMOLED Display, 50W Fast Charging
  7. Android 12 DP2 Now Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone, and What’s New
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 Tipped to Pack 64-Megapixel Main Camera Sensor
  9. Twitter Starts Letting iOS Users View YouTube Videos In-App
  10. Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com