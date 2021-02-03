Technology News
loading

Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers

Facebook Messenger on Oculus can be used to chat even if the other person doesn’t have a VR headset.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 3 February 2021 17:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers

Users can choose to sign out of Messenger at any time via the settings

Highlights
  • Oculus Quest, Quest 2 users can log in and chat with Facebook friends
  • Users can also create an Oculus Party on Messenger to play together
  • Users can also use pre-written messages or type a message in VR

Facebook Messenger is coming to Oculus Quest headsets this week, the company has announced. Users who have logged into Oculus Quest and Quest 2 using their Facebook accounts can use Messenger to chat with their friends even if the person on the other side does not have a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. You can type out a message in VR, send pre-written messages, or use the voice-to-text feature. There is also an option to create an Oculus Party on Messenger to play a game with friends together.

The social media giant announced the integration through an Oculus blog post. Facebook said that it believed in VR's ability to bring people together, especially in these times, and was hence building the tools to make that a smoother, more accessible experience.

Facebook ensured users that their existing Oculus privacy settings will not be affected shall they choose to communicate with Facebook friends via Messenger. Besides, users will still be able to message their Oculus friends using Oculus chats with their existing Oculus usernames. Users can also play with friends on Messenger by creating an Oculus Party.

Users can choose to sign out of Messenger at any time via the settings, in case they want to lend the headset to others. The signing back in process is easy and can be done by selecting the Messenger profile and re-entering the password.

The Oculus update also introduces App Lab, which will let developers distribute their creations safely and securely with Quest headset owners without the approval of the Oculus Store as was needed earlier. App Lab doesn't require any sideloading or special setup; users can download by clicking on a link and going directly to the app.

Facebook has started gradually rolling out the v25 software update to the Oculus Quest headsets that brings the new features. Facebook has been integrating its platforms, including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Oculus is the latest to join the list.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Oculus, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus update
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. Google Meet Getting Green Room-Like Feature to Check Settings Before Calls
  8. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
  2. Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles
  4. Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
  5. Adobe Acrobat Adds Multiple Useful Tools for PDFs on Web; Users Can Now Add Passwords, Merge or Split Files
  6. Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
  7. Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
  8. iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
  9. Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
  10. Uber to Buy Alcohol Delivery Startup Drizly for $1.1 Billion, Will Be Integrated With Uber Eats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com