Technology News
loading

Facebook Working on Android-Based Smartwatch That Could Go on Sale Next Year: Report

Facebook smartwatch is said to integrate its messaging services and come with cellular connectivity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 February 2021 17:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Working on Android-Based Smartwatch That Could Go on Sale Next Year: Report

Facebook has officially said anything about a smartwatch in the works

Highlights
  • Facebook’s smartwatch may go on sale next year
  • The company is also working on AR glasses
  • Facebook’s smartwatch could have cellular connectivity

Facebook is working on a smartwatch that could allow users to send messages through its services, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, and offer health and fitness features, according to a report. It says that the smartwatch could go on sale next year, but Facebook has not shared any information on it yet. The smartwatch from Facebook will join its growing hardware ecosystem that includes virtual reality headsets, video-calling devices, and upcoming augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. Facebook had shared plans of Ray-Ban branded glasses as part of Project Aria in September last year.

According to a report by The Information, Facebook is developing an Android-based smartwatch. It is, however, unclear if the smartwatch will run on Google's Wear OS. Citing people with direct knowledge of the device, the report says that the smartwatch may go on sale next year. The Facebook smartwatch (not the official name) is said to offer health and fitness features, which isn't unusual for a smartwatch. But what's interesting is that the smartwatch could reportedly allow users to send messages using Facebook's services – presumably Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The smartwatch is also said to come with cellular connectivity. Facebook is also reportedly developing its own operating system that could power its future wearables.

The Facebook smartwatch will be part of the company's hardware ecosystem that currently includes Oculus virtual reality headsets and a series of video calling devices called Portal, which includes the Portal TV, Portal, Portal+, and Portal Mini.

Facebook is also working on augmented reality glasses as part of its Project Aria. In September 2020, the company announced plans of Ray-Ban branded eyewear that would augment real-world views with data or graphics from the Internet. The partnership will blend Facebook apps and technologies with Luxottica brands as well as Essilor lens technology to produce smart eyewear.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook smartwatch, Project Aria, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Faces Biggest Union Push in Its History

Related Stories

Facebook Working on Android-Based Smartwatch That Could Go on Sale Next Year: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Joins Hands With MapmyIndia to Take on Google Maps
  2. Alphabet, Qualcomm, Microsoft Object to Nvidia Arm Acquisition: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 Could Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  7. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  8. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. iPad Air (2020), Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance Explores Sale of Indian TikTok Assets to Rival Firm Glance: Report
  2. Facebook Working on Android-Based Smartwatch That Could Go on Sale Next Year: Report
  3. Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Other PC Titles Get Up to 80 Percent Discount With Games The Shop Valentine's Sale
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Sensor Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A12 India Support Page Goes Live, Price Expected Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in Talks to Testify at US House Hearing in March: Report
  7. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Qualcomm Complain Against Nvidia Arm Acquisition; US FTC Opens Probe: Report
  8. Google Signs $76 Million Deal With French Publishers for News Snippets in Search
  9. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  10. Amazon to Integrate Pantry Within Fresh Store in India, Two-Hour Delivery Offered to Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com