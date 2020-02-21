Technology News
loading

EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal

Google said it would never sell personal information to anyone and that Fitbit health and wellness data would not be used for its ads.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2020 08:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal

Google is seeking to compete with Apple, Samsung in the market for fitness trackers

Highlights
  • Google's bid for Fitbit could pose privacy risks: EDPB
  • EDPB added its voice to other critics of the deal
  • Google announced the deal in November last year

Alphabet-owned Google's $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crores) bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal. Google announced the deal in November last year, as it seeks to compete with Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches. Fitbit, whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance travelled, would give the US tech giant access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit devices.

Such access is worrying, the EU privacy watchdog said.

"The possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to privacy and data protection," it said.

It urged the companies to assess their data privacy requirements and privacy implications in a transparent way and mitigate possible privacy and data protection risks before seeking EU antitrust approval for the deal.

Google said it would never sell personal information to anyone and that Fitbit health and wellness data would not be used for its ads while Fitbit users would have the option to review or delete their data.

"Protecting peoples' information is core to what we do, and we will continue to work constructively with regulators to answer their questions," the company said in a statement.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will vet the deal, in November voiced her concerns about big companies targeting data-heavy rivals.

The European Commission on Thursday in an emailed comment said it had yet to be formally notified.

"It is always up to the companies to notify transactions with an EU dimension to the European Commission," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, EDPB, GDPR
Twitter Testing Crowdsourced Moderation, Will Label Lies and Misinformation

Related Stories

EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Specifications Leak Online: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  4. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  8. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Realme X Update Brings Jio and Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Support
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile, Sprint Amend Merger Terms, SoftBank Takes a Hit
  2. EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal
  3. Twitter Testing Crowdsourced Moderation, Will Label Lies and Misinformation
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Variant Spotted on Geekbench Sporting Exynos 980 SoC
  5. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Top Secret Is Live - A Spy-Themed Affair With Deadpool, New Skins, Locations
  6. Irish Regulator Readies Draft Decisions in First Big Tech Privacy Probes
  7. Facebook Invests in Indian Education Startup Unacademy
  8. India Gains a Spot in Fixed Broadband Speed Rankings Globally in January 2020: Ookla
  9. Realme X Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch, VoWiFi Support, More
  10. Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.